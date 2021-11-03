CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays offered below $1,800, Fed eyed

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold is meeting a critical level of resistance ahead of the FOMC outcome on Wednesday. Technicians will be looking for a downside continuation from a daily perspective. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) drops for the second consecutive day, down 0.18% around $1,785. The pair recently refreshed the intraday low to $1,782.58 during Wednesday’s...

