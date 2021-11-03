CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Kentucky Downs lands 13 horses in Breeders’ Cup — ‘a testament to the quality of the racing’

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thirteen horses who competed at the FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs are entered in the 14 Breeders’ Cup World Championships races this Friday and Saturday at Del Mar racetrack near San Diego. That includes Calumet Farm’s Gear Jockey, winner of Kentucky Downs’ $1 million FanDuel Turf Sprint and one...

www.nkytribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Two horses die in separate incidents at Del Mar ahead of Breeders’ Cup

DEL MAR, Calif. — Trainer Peter Miller had his fifth equine fatality this year when Storm Spun was euthanized after a training injury Wednesday at San Luis Rey Downs. It was the second death on Wednesday, as a loose horse at Del Mar was fatally injured after running into a pole on a fence.
DEL MAR, CA
USA Today

Medina Spirit, Essential Quality to clash in Breeders' Cup

Medina Spirit, the controversial winner of the Kentucky Derby, and Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality head a field of 10 horses for the Breeders’ Cup Classic, with trainer Brad Cox pre-entering two horses for the $6 million race that also includes Hot Rod Charlie. Hot Rod Charlie finished third in...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Maryland State
reviewjournal.com

Bizarre starting gate incident triggers Breeders’ Cup controversy

Controversy enveloped the final Breeders’ Cup race at Del Mar on Friday when a horse that had been removed from the wagering was allowed to run and crossed the finish line first in the $1 million Juvenile Turf. The bizarre incident on one of horse racing’s biggest days occurred after...
SPORTS
One Green Planet

Race Horse at Melbourne Cup Goes Lame

The Melbourne Cup 2021 horse race hadn’t even begun before two racehorses had already shown lameness. Future Score was put through the fitness test on the eve of the big race. Failing it, after he showed lameness in his right foreleg. Another racehorse also showed lameness but still managed to...
ANIMALS
Journal Inquirer

Breeders' Cup will be missing a legend

There are nine Breeders’ Cup races at Del Mar today, but one handicapper who enjoyed Breeders’ Cup Saturday as much as anyone won’t be at the track for the 38th running of the World Championships. Bob Neumeier passed away in October. He was 70 and lived quite the life. Most around here remember him as the radio voice of the New England Whalers and a first-rate sportscaster for WFSB-TV3. He was also a class act and one of the best horseplayers I’ve ever met. How good was he? Three hundred fifty of the world’s best handicappers converged on Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1990 for the World Series of Handicapping. Neumeier beat them all to win the prestigious event. Later that year, NBC would hire Neumy to be a roving reporter for its Breeders’ Cup coverage. They couldn’t have picked a better guy. Occasionally through the years, Neumy would be one of the guest handicappers at Mohegan Sun Casino on Breeders’ Cup Saturday. Neumy was big time, but never acted it. He’d always come over to shoot the breeze between races. One of my favorite sayings came from Neumy at Saratoga sometime in the 1980s. When asked how he expected to do that day at the track, he uttered the following: “I hope I break even. I need the money.” If you don’t get it, don’t read any further and spend the day watching the Home and Garden Network. The first of nine Breeders’ Cup races, meanwhile, begins at 3 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network and TVG. NBC has the exclusive broadcast of the Breeders’ Cup Classic beginning at 8 p.m.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calumet Farm#Fanduel Turf Sprint#European#Fanduel Breeders#Breeders Cup Juvenile
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Three-horse race for Horse of the Year will be decided at Breeders’ Cup

This year’s race for the most prestigious of the Eclipse Awards, Horse of the Year, appears to be a three-horse race heading into this weekend’s Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar. If one of two Classic contenders, the Brad Cox-trained Knicks Go or Essential Quality, doesn’t win the award, then the...
ANIMALS
dmtc.com

Knicks Go, Essential Quality, Letruska, Tarnawa, Gamine and Audarya Lead Cast of 169 Horses Entered in 28th Breeders' Cup World Championships at Del Mar Friday and Saturday

Korea Racing Authority’s Knicks Go and Godolphin’s Essential Quality, both trained by Brad Cox, have been installed as the top two choices on the morning line at 5-2 and 3-1 respectively, for Saturday’s $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) run at 1 ¼ miles on the main track, the climax of the 38TH Breeders’ Cup World Championship races to be run Friday and Saturday (Nov. 5-6) at Del Mar.
ANIMALS
thepressboxlts.com

Breeders’ Cup Announces Official Order of Races & Betting Menu

(Breeders’ Cup 2021 / All Photos by Coady Photography) The Breeders’ Cup announced today the official order of races and wagering menu for the 2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, scheduled to take place on Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6 at Del Mar Racetrack in Del Mar, Calif. There will be a total of 10 races (five Breeders’ Cup races) on the first day of the Championships – “Future Stars Friday” – and 12 races on the Saturday program (nine Breeders’ Cup races). The Friday program begins at 11:55 a.m. PT with five undercard races. The Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1) (Race #10) will be the final race of the day, which will have a post time of 5:30 p.m. PT.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
stgeorgeutah.com

Thoroughbred belonging to St. George couple to race at Breeders’ Cup in California

ST. GEORGE — A St. George couple’s prized thoroughbred racehorse is entered in next weekend’s Breeders’ Cup in Southern California. Restrainedvengence, a 6-year-old gelding often called simply “RV,” is scheduled to race against a field of 10 other horses on Nov. 6 in a Breeders’ Cup event known as the “Big Ass Fans Dirt Mile.” The race, which will be televised nationally on NBC, is scheduled to start at 2:19 p.m. MDT.
CALIFORNIA STATE
reviewjournal.com

Hot-riding Prat is one to back in Breeders’ Cup races

With the Breeders’ Cup just a week away, it’s time to play a game I like to call “Where’s Flavien?”. The object is to find jockey Flavien Prat, then look to see which horse he is riding in each of the 14 Breeders’ Cup races on Nov. 5-6 at Del Mar.
ANIMALS
nbcsportsedge.com

Analyzing Every Horse in 2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic

NBC Sports is your hub for the 2021 Breeders’ Cup, which will take place from November 5-6, culminating with the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic, which airs live on NBC. Find out more info here. The Breeders' Cup World Championships, horseracing's most prestigious global meeting comprising 14 top-class horse races...
ANIMALS
arcamax.com

Pre-entries revealed for Breeders' Cup races at Del Mar

Nearly 200 horses were pre-entered for the 14 Breeders' Cup races next week at Del Mar, including eight winners from last year and eight from beleaguered Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. Pre-entries were due Monday, with the official announcement coming Wednesday morning. Before the morning was out, however, came...
DEL MAR, CA
WCJB

21 Ocala horses qualify for Breeder’s Cup World Championships

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Twenty-one horses with ties to Ocala made the cut for the Breeder’s Cup World Championships. The thoroughbred racing event will be held in Del Mar California on Friday and Saturday. Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is participating in the championship, along with 20 other horses from...
OCALA, FL
Brisnet.com

Pizza Bianca serves up piping hot finish in Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

Trainer Christophe Clement savored his first Breeders’ Cup victory as Bobby Flay’s homebred Pizza Bianca sliced between foes late to get up in Friday’s $920,000 Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1). Under an inspired ride by Jose Ortiz, the 9.90-1 chance maneuvered from the tail of the field to prevail over the 17.70-1 Malavath and 6-1 Haughty in a frenetic finish.
ANIMALS
NBC Sports

Layden: Horse racing seeks to show its best face at the Breeders’ Cup

It’s tempting this week in advance of the Breeders Cup on Friday and Saturday at Del Mar to announce in a stentorian voice that racing is once again presenting a signature event while “in crisis.” After all, the sport’s preeminent trainer – and its only genuine celebrity – is competing under harsh (and appropriate) security restrictions while also fighting in court to keep possession of last year’s Kentucky Derby trophy and to preserve his right to stall space at several of the most important racetracks in America. Historic legislation passed to bring order to the sport is being challenged in court by multiple racing bodies. And at least 16 horses have died in the last two meets at Santa Anita – 12 last spring and four this fall – more reminiscent of the dark winter of 2019 than last fall’s cleansing meet, in which there were no deaths at all.
ANIMALS
KEYT

Letruska carrying hopes of Mexico in Breeders’ Cup race

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Fausto Gutierrez is at his first Breeders’ Cup with the best horse he’s ever had in his stable. The trainer is expecting big things from Letruska. The 5-year-old mare is the early 8-5 favorite in the $2 million Distaff on Saturday at Del Mar. Letruska has won six of seven races this year, with her only loss by a head. Gutierrez is Mexico’s best-known trainer. Letruska began her racing career in Mexico, winning her first seven starts. She’ll be competing in the Breeders’ Cup about 40 miles north of the Mexican border, carrying her nation’s hopes with her.
DEL MAR, CA
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy