Yakima, WA

Yakima City Council Race: Voting stays close for vacant positions

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 9 days ago

YAKIMA, Wash. — With three councilmembers for the City of Yakima vacating their positions, new faces will fill their roles to help steer the direction of their city.

First up is Position No. 2, formerly held by the controversial Jason White , who refused to attend virtual council meetings during the pandemic and effectively forfeited his position.

As of 8:00 p.m. on November 2, Danny Herrera holds a solid 59.79% lead over Edgar Hernandez, who has received 36.36% votes thus far. While the margin seems steep in percentages, only 67 total votes separate them as of the first report.

Representing District No. 4, Kay Funk is stepping down from her role on the Yakima City Council. There are two candidates vying for her position: Janice Deccio and Mark Shervey.

Deccio, an agriculture trade magazine editor with experience in healthcare marketing for nonprofits, leads with 58.82% of votes. She ran on a campaign aiming to improve affordable housing and local infrastructure while addressing the city’s high crime rates.

Shervey, who owns Mak Daddy Coffee Roasters at 28 N 1st St, trails with just 39.9% of votes after running on a platform intent on improving businesses, roads, and infrastructure for the City of Yakima while supporting programs to combat gang violence and homelessness.

The council chair for District No. 6 formerly belonged to Brad Hill, who is not running for reelection. Instead, one of Lisa Wallace or Matt Brown will fill his role starting next year. The race between these two is narrow with Wallace earning 50.45% of Yakima’s votes compared with 49.37% for Brown.

Wallace is a non-profit leader who is on the planning commission for the City of Yakima. Brown is a pastor who was elected by Yakima’s Republican Party as the state committeeman.

