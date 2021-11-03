CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
CBS News

Oil tanker explosion kills at least 92 in Sierra Leone

An oil tanker exploded near Sierra Leone's capital, killing at least 92 people and severely injuring dozens of others after large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said Saturday. The explosion took place late Friday after a bus struck the tanker in Wellington, a suburb just to the east of Freetown.
NBC News

Brazilian music star Marília Mendonça dies in plane crash

Marília Mendonça, a Brazilian music star who drew millions of women to the nation's traditionally masculine country-style music scene, died Friday in a plane crash, the chief of her record label confirmed. Mendonça was 26. "It is confirmed, an enormous tragedy," Marcelo Soares, CEO of the Som Libre record label...
