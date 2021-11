MENDOCINO Co., 11/6/21 — Mendocino County Health Officer Dr. Andrew Coren said Friday in a press conference that monoclonal antibody treatments, which can improve the survivability of a COVID-19 infection, are locally available — but they’re most effective when administered within 10 days of the onset of symptoms, and they’re not being well utilized by local patients because people are coming in too late. By way of example, Coren relayed an anecdote about an elderly woman who waited 10 days before seeking medical help at an area hospital.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO