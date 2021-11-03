AAA: Deer are on the move

It’s the time of year where you are more likely to encounter a deer out on Iowa’s roadways. DNR’s wildlife research biologist, Jim Coffey, says the earlier sunsets are a trigger for deer. “Deer are generally moved by photo period or the timing of the sun change. And the peak of our deer rut is going to be the first or second week of November. But we see it starting to ramp up in the end of October,” Coffey says, “so we really want to make drivers aware for about the next three or four weeks there’ll be a lot more deer activity.”

