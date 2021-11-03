AAA: Deer are on the move

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In an effort to protect first responders at accident scenes, Gov. Larry Hogan has declared Nov. 8 to 14 as Crash Responder Safety Week in Maryland.
The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration, the Maryland Transportation Authority, the MDTA Police and the Motor Vehicle Administration jointly are reminding motorists to stay alert, move over and slow down when approaching first responders and traffic incidents.
First responders and highway workers responded to more than 95,000 crashes on Maryland roads in 2020, in addition to thousands of other traffic incidents such as disabled vehicles and roadway hazards, according to the...
Comments / 0