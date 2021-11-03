CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

‘I could count all its teeth’: Italian couple find burglar is endangered brown bear

By Angela Giuffrida in Rome
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pG6G8_0ckvvQNH00
A Facebook post of a bear taking a dip in a town fountain in San Donato Val di Comino, northern Italy.

An Italian woman who investigated what she thought was a burglar on her balcony, has described a petrifying encounter with a rare brown bear.

The Marsican bear had climbed on to her bedroom balcony in Pescosolido, a village in the Lazio province of Frosinone, just days after a bear was spotted bathing in the fountain of a neighbouring village.

Annalisa Castagna and her husband, Claudio Parravano, came face-to-face with the bear on Sunday night. The Marsican is a critically endangered subspecies of the brown bear living in the Apennine mountains that straddle Italy’s Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise regions.

The couple initially thought there was a burglar on their first-floor balcony after hearing noises shortly after midnight, and stepped outside to investigate, using the light of their mobile phones.

“I practically screamed in the face of the bear,” Castagna wrote in a Facebook post shared with the online community group Sei di Pescosolido se. “The bear snarled back at me and tried to reach me with its paw. In the dim light of the mobile phone, I was able to count all its teeth and see its red tongue.”

Castagna leapt back inside, while Parravano threw himself over the balcony to escape the animal, causing minor injuries. The bear fled, leaving its faeces on the balcony.

“The bear was certainly frightened, possibly even more than we were,” said Castagna. “The fear was great and we thank God [nothing happened]. We ask our fellow Pescosolido citizens to be careful … and we hope those in charge will ensure that the bear returns to its natural habitat without being harmed.”

The encounter came a few days after a Marsican brown bear took a dip in the fountain of the main square in San Donato Val di Comino, a nearby village of about 1,200 residents where bears have occasionally been sighted on the streets.

A resident, Vania Tramontozzi, took photos and shared them with the Facebook group, Visit San Donato Val di Comino.

“My husband is the manager of the bar right by the square,” Tramontozzi told Kodami, a website for news about animals. “Seeing the bear so quiet and relaxed in the fountain, at about 7.45pm, when there were some people around, was very emotional.”

Both villages are close to the vast national park of Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise, home to the endangered Marsican bears, of which only an estimated 50 are left.

The animals tend to venture into inhabited areas more between September and November, but are not known to be aggressive towards humans.

A spokesperson for the national park, Daniela D’Amico, said: “Experts from the national park went to Pescosolido today to better understand what happened on Sunday night, but it is a little strange to hear that the bear managed to climb on to the balcony.”

Marsican bears that gravitate towards towns in search of food during the autumn are either females with cubs or young bears, she said. “Bears are opportunistic and follow their stomachs … in this period they need to eat a lot in order to face the winter.”

She added: “It’s not that they’re malnourished. There is abundant food in the mountains. But staying in the mountains is risky for the young, who will have to share their territory and food with adult bears, and for female bears, who are at risk of male bears killing their cubs, forcing the female back into heat.”

In 2019, the Italian branch of the World Wildlife Fund warned that the Marsican brown bear faced extinction. The population has dwindled during the past 25 years, with 63% of bear deaths attributed to illegal hunting or being hit by vehicles.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Adorable German Shepherd is taken to the vet by cops in their patrol car after being found wandering the streets of Sydney - but there's one detail in photo of the lost dog that has everyone talking

Police found an adorable German Shepherd lost and roaming the streets of Sydney's inner-west before taking her to a vet and issuing an appeal online. Burwood Police officers were called to a street in Croydon after locals found the friendly dog walking alone. 'The happy hound was quick to jump...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Brown Bear#Critically Endangered#Burglary#Italian#Marsican
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
InspireMore

This Dog Was So Covered In Sores They Couldn’t Identify His Breed, But Look At Him Now!

Watching a dog go from agony to living his best life is one of the most rewarding aspects of animal rescue. Mission Paws’ible rescues sick, abused, and neglected dogs from the streets of Bali in Indonesia. They don’t have a physical shelter yet, but they’re raising funds to build The Healing Centre to give these dogs a place to decompress and heal after they’ve been plucked from deplorable conditions.
PETS
New York Post

Blood-sucking eel with rows of swirling teeth spotted after 20-year hunt

A terrifying blood-sucking eel with rows of swirling teeth has finally been spotted after a 20-year hunt. Tour guide Sean Blocksidge extraordinarily discovered six of the lampreys– dubbed “living dinosaurs”– at once, after two decades of searching. The strange jawless creatures evolved millions of years ago and have scaleless, elongated...
ANIMALS
WRAL News

15 near-extinct giant tortoises found slaughtered on Galapagos Islands

Park rangers with the Galápagos National Park Directorate discovered the remains of 15 giant tortoises slaughtered on southern Isabela Island. The Galápagos Conservancy called the discovery "shocking," as the giant tortoises are already fighting to survive extinction. "The disturbing news follows on another report this year of 185 small tortoises...
ANIMALS
lovemeow.com

Cats Who Raised 8 Kittens Together, Wait at Glass Door at Shelter Every Day

Two cats who have raised their eight kittens together, wait at the glass door at the shelter every day. Early this month, Exploits Valley SPCA (in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada) took in two cat moms and their eight kittens that desperately needed help. The large clowder had been rescued by Boyd's Cove TNR Project before they made their way to the shelter.
ANIMALS
fox32chicago.com

Fish caught with live, tongue-eating parasite in its mouth

Every once in a while, nature reveals something that looks like it came straight out of a horror movie. State park workers in Texas recently revealed an image of a fish with a living parasite in its mouth, in place of its tongue. Texas Parks and Wildlife posted the photo...
ANIMALS
ourcommunitynow.com

Pet sitter kills lemur while owners are away

Florida is one of the few states in which you can have a lemur as a pet. WINK News talked Pasha Donaldson, who is the vice president of Cape Coral Friends and Wildlife. “It seems that there’s four states that allow lemurs to become pets. And that ...
ANIMALS
HuffingtonPost

Leopard Steals Lion Cub Because Nature Shows No Mercy

A lion cub left in the bush while its mother went hunting became the hunted in a stunning video posted Tuesday. (Watch it below.) A leopard stole the baby lion and carried it alive up a tree in Tanzania’s Ruaha National Park, the clip shared by Latest Sightings shows. “At...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Family forced to give up pet ‘dog’ when it turns out to be a fox

A Peruvian family duped into thinking they had bought a purebred husky were shocked to discover they had in fact let a fox into their home.The animal – purchased from a shop in Peru’s capital, Lima, for around 52 Peruvian soles (£9.50) – first raised eyebrows when it began chasing and killing neighbours’ animals, including chickens and guinea pigs. Run Run, named by the Sotelo family’s young son, also became increasingly aggressive towards humans – including those it lived with.The canine impostor has since been caught by wildlife officials.“About a month ago, a woman from around here said that...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

50K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy