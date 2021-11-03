CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, Conley power Jazz past Sacramento 119-113

Donovan Mitchell had a big third quarter and then turned to Mike Conley. He didn’t need to say a thing.

“Don and I kind of have a nonverbal communication. He looks up at me with his hands on his knees and I’m like, ‘I’ll take the ball for a few possessions,‘” Conley said.

Mitchell scored a season-high 36 points and Mike Conley add a season-best 30 points, lifting the Utah Jazz to a 119-113 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

“To be able to play off each other and be in close games like this one where shots may stop falling but fortunately I’ve got a 15-year veteran there and can say, “You got it and I’ll stay out of the way,” Mitchell said of his backcourt mate.

Conley scored 13, including three 3s, in the fourth quarter, and Rudy Gobert made six clutch free throws down the stretch to move Utah to 7-1 on the season.

“It was one of those games where me and Don had it going and the rest of the team was missing shots they usually make, so in those moments you go with what’s working,” Conley said.

Gobert had 12 points, 20 rebounds and four blocked shots.

This win wasn’t easy for Utah. The Kings kept hanging around and cut the lead to 115-113 on Harrison Barnes’s 3-pointer with 23 seconds remaining.

Mitchell made two free throws while Buddy Hield jawed with him. Gobert forced Barnes into a tough shot on a drive and then blocked Davion Mitchell’s shot on the next possession to seal the win, Utah’s sixth straight over the Kings.

The game was tight throughout with neither team leading by more than single digits. Sacramento (3-3) took its final lead of the game on Richaun Holmes’s tip-in with 5:02 remaining to make it 102-101.

Barnes led the Kings with 23 points and Hield had 19. Seven Sacramento players scored in double figures.

The Jazz have been struggling from the 3-point arc and went 4 of 25 in first half, missing 10 in a row at one point. But the Jazz used the long ball to gain advantage in the second half, especially behind Mitchell and Conley. The pair combined to go 11 for 21 from beyond the arc.

Last season, the Jazz set the NBA record for most 3-pointers made per game in a single season at 16.8 per game. In a regular 82-game season, they were on pace for 1,378 from deep, which would have easily topped the Houston Rockets’ mark of 1,323 in 2018-19. But this year has been a different story, and Utah is at 32% on 3s.

Mitchell scored 17 points in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to shake Sacramento, which trailed 90-87 entering the final period.

“He was hot tonight. He hit shots. He hit tough shots. You can’t really do anything about that,” Davion Mitchell said.

However, Utah’s Mitchell had one play that deflated Kings’ spirit. Mitchell missed a 3-pointer, ran to grab the rebound and then made a layup as the Kings stood and watched. Sacramento coach Luke Walton was visibly upset and called a quick timeout.

“I love the fight of our team. It’s really fun coaching these guys. We’re learning these hard lessons. I hope we figure it out soon, but the details of the game is what’s costing us right now. Tonight, it was defensive rebounding,” Walton said of Utah’s 15 offensive rebounds.

Fox was shooting just 37.7% overall and 17.1% from 3-point range and struggled again versus Utah. He had eight fourth-quarter points to keep the Kings close. The Sacramento point guard is now 9 of 34 in two games against the Jazz.

“He’s fine. Yeah, he’s missing some shots, but that’s part of it. We all go through these little slumps. It happens to everybody. I think it’s being made a bigger deal than it is,” Tyrese Haliburton said of Fox.

WHAT CAN’T CONLEY DO?

When asked if he gets surprised about what Conley is showing as a 34-year-old point guard, Utah coach Quin Snyder said, “I think he’d be a great quarterback. I think he'd probably be a heck of a tennis player. I’m sure he’s a good bowler. You go down the line. We all know he can golf. I bet he can pick any position on the baseball field.”

As far as basketball, Hassan Whiteside added, “If you’re a casual basketball fan, you might not know who Mike is, but people who really know basketball believe he’s one of the most underrated players of all time.”

TIP-INS

Kings: Holmes limped off the court with an apparent left knee injury with 8:04 left in the second quarter but returned a few minutes later. … Sacramento reserves outscored Utah’s bench 41-19. … Hield got two technical fouls with 0.4 seconds remaining in the game and was ejected.

Jazz: Utah’s first 20 points of the game were in the paint. … Jordan Clarkson, who saw his 99-game streak with at least one 3-pointer end last game, went 0 for 11 from deep and had two points. … With 3:10 left to play, the Jazz successfully challenged a foul on Gobert and then got the ball due to a “stolen tip” on the ensuing jump ball.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, the start of a four-game homestand.

Jazz: Visit the Atlanta Hawks for the first of three straight road games.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

numberfire.com

Mike Conley (injury maintenance) ruled out for Jazz Saturday

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Conley is sitting out due to "right knee injury maintenance," which will hopefully keep the veteran fresh as the season rolls on. Jordan Clarkson or Joe Ingles could enter the starting lineup in Conley's stead.
NBA
ksl.com

Mitchell, Conley show off one of the league's best backcourts in win over Kings

SALT LAKE CITY — Quin Snyder can't think of a sport that Mike Conley wouldn't excel at. "He'd be a great cornerback, probably be a heckuva tennis player; I'm sure he's a good bowler, you can kind of pick a position on the baseball field I think," Snyder said. "It's not surprising that he's doing what he's doing."
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz

The Sacramento Kings (3-3) play against the Utah Jazz (1-1) at Vivint Arena. Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Tuesday November 2, 2021. Sacramento Kings 113, Utah Jazz 119 (End Q4) No moral victories. Kings fought hard but dropped another winnable game. Defensive rebounding was atrocious and De’Aaron Fox’s struggles continue. – 11:37 PM.
NBA
wtmj.com

Mitchell helps Jazz win 107-95 as Bucks lose 3rd straight

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and the Utah Jazz defeated the shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks 107-95 on Sunday to hand the defending NBA champions their third straight loss. Mike Conley added 20 points, Jordan Clarkson had 15 and Bojan Bogdanovic added 14 as Utah rebounded from its first loss of the season. Milwaukee has dropped three home games over the last five nights and has shot 27.5% (36 of 131) from 3-point range during that stretch. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
NBA
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Jazz hold off NBA champion Bucks in Conley's return

Mike Conley scored 20 points in his return to the lineup and Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points as the Utaz Jazz beat the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks 107-95 on Sunday. Mitchell scored 11 of his points in the fourth quarter as the Jazz never trailed. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with...
NBA
wtaw.com

Rockets Unable to Get Past Jazz

The Houston Rockets dropped their third straight game Thursday night, falling to the Utah Jazz, 122-91. Christian Wood finished with 16 points and 7 rebounds for Houston, which is now 1-4 on the year.
NBA
Salt Lake Tribune

The Triple Team: Brilliant backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley power Jazz to win over Kings

Three thoughts on the Utah Jazz’s 119-113 win over the Sacramento Kings from Salt Lake Tribune Jazz beat writer Andy Larsen. Man, Donovan Mitchell was good tonight: 36 points, eight rebounds, six assists, better defensive effort when he was on the floor. He played with energy, he played through injury, he played with the crowd. He attacked at the right times, and deferred at the right times. And even though it wasn’t his best shooting night, he still led the Jazz to a win.
NBA
sacramentosun.com

Donovan Mitchell (36 points) guides Jazz past Kings

Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points, Mike Conley Jr. fired in 30 and the Utah Jazz toughened up in the clutch to pull away from the Sacramento Kings for a 119-113 win Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 points while Rudy Gobert had another double-double with 20...
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Guard Donovan Mitchell Bursts For Mini-Run Against Bucks

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell flipped a switch for a personal mini-run during the middle of the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks hosted the Jazz on Sunday, October 31. From the 4:49 mark to the 3:36 remaining in the third quarter, Mitchell took...
NBA
Deseret News

kingsherald.com

chatsports.com

Salt Lake Tribune

kslsports.com

