George Henry Bass founded G.H. Bass & Co. close to 150 years ago with a singular goal in mind: make the best shoe for the job it’s intended for. Once he made that shoe, Bass unknowingly created one of the first outdoor performance brands in the country. More than a century later, his company has honored his name and work ethic by making high-quality shoes that serve a purpose. Now, with a partnership with famed department store Macy’s, the Maine heritage brand is expanding its purview outside of the footwear space with the launch of their new apparel brand: Bass Outdoors.

