BENTON HARBOR, MI — To say Michael O’Malley was frustrated with state drinking water regulators, who were exasperated in turn, would be putting it mildly. Released documents show O’Malley, former superintendent of the Benton Harbor water plant, strenuously arguing throughout much of 2019 and 2020 with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy (EGLE) through tense exchanges over efforts to sample for and adjust treatment to reduce lead levels showing up in city water.

