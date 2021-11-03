CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Man fatally shot by police in Colorado Springs identified as 30-year-old man

By Hugh Johnson
The Gazette
The Gazette
 10 days ago
Colorado Springs respond to an officer-involved shooting that happened in 1700 block of South Wahsatch Avenue in Colorado Springs on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Chancey Bush / The Gazette) Chancey Bush/ The Gazette

The man shot by police in southern Colorado Springs Thursday morning has been identified as 30-year-old Ahmad Akeem Abdul Muhammad, El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lt. Deborah Mynatt announced Tuesday night.

The man was taken to the hospital after being shot and died Sunday, Mynatt said. The sheriff's office is investigating the incident which is standard protocol for shootings involving members of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department received reports of a man, later identified as Muhammad, firing a gun into a vehicle in the parking lot in the 1600 block of South Nevada. Prior to police arrival, Muhammad left on foot, police said.

Officials with the Vanguard School later reported the same man on campus.

One resident, Pat Wollbrinck, said she saw Muhammad heading west down Hunter Avenue toward South Corona Avenue when he raised his arms and fired between four and six gunshots, she told The Gazette Friday.

"He walked purposefully and slow," Wollbrinck said.

When officers attempted to contact Muhammad at the intersection of Hunter and South Corona, Muhammad pointed a gun at them, police said. At least one officer fired at least one round at Muhammad, at which point he fled again with police in pursuit.

Muhammad pointed his gun at police again in the 1700 block of South Wahsatch Avenue. Again, at least one officer fired at least one round at Muhammad, who was injured from at least one of the rounds, according to the sheriff's department.

Medical personnel and police officers rendered aid to Muhammad and he was taken to a hospital.

Mynatt said the six officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with Colorado Springs Police Department policy.

