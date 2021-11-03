CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Braves lifer Snitker receives reward for 44-year investment

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Snitker has joined mentor Bobby Cox as the only Atlanta Braves managers to win the...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Just like Freddie Freeman, Brian Snitker deserves a lifetime contract

Freddie Freeman and Brian Snitker are just alike. Ok, maybe not at all. One has been the face of Atlanta sports and is set to earn around half a billion dollars over his career, and the other never made it out of the minor leagues until the Braves hired him as the interim manager in 2017, after spending over 40 years with the organization. One is a beloved superstar, while the other was constantly criticized by fans and media outlets alike. However, after ending a 26-year championship drought, both deserve to be Braves for the entirety of their careers.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Cox
WAND TV

Macon's Brian Snitker, Braves reach World Series

ATLANTA (WAND) - Add another accolade to the resume of Macon's Brian Snitker. The Atlanta Braves manager led his club to their first World Series since 1999. Atlanta took down the defending-champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS in six games. The Braves will take on the AL champion Houston...
MLB
CBS Sports

World Series 2021: Braves manager Brian Snitker will face his son, an Astros hitting coach, in Fall Classic

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, thereby earning their first pennant since 1999. The Braves will now compete in the World Series against the Houston Astros, who advanced to their third Fall Classic in five years by toppling the Boston Red Sox. One thing is for certain about this series: no matter what happens, a member of the Snitker family is going to get a championship ring.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Ap Sports#The Houston Astros
FanSided

Braves: Jorge Soler proved Brian Snitker right from the first pitch

Braves manager Brian Snitker made the right move by choosing to give Jorge Soler a chance to leadoff in Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves made a brilliant move by putting Jorge Soler at the top of the lineup in the first game of the World Series against the Houston Astros. While there was some discussion about manager Brian Snitker giving Soler the leadoff spot over Eddie Rosario, that decision paid off handsomely for the Braves.
MLB
dailycitizen.news

David Carroll: What I learned from Braves manager Brian Snitker

This is a column I should have written a long time ago, but with the Atlanta Braves in the World Series, now is the perfect time. It’s sort of a confessional, I guess. In March of 2016, I was at the Braves spring training site in Kissimmee, Florida. My family...
MLB
FanSided

Tyler Matzek saved Brian Snitker after Luke Jackson almost cost the Braves again

Luke Jackson got the Atlanta Braves into yet another jam in the NLCS, but Tyler Matzek saved the team. The Atlanta Braves looked to be cruising to a victory in Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday night. However, they received quite the scare in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Luke Jackson was brought in by manager Brian Snitker to replace A.J. Minter.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
actionnewsnow.com

Braves vs Astros World Series Game 3: Snitker relishing 'wild' Atlanta home crowd

Truist Park takes center stage tonight as the World Series shifts from Houston to Atlanta, with the Braves and the Astros looking to break the deadlock. Tied at a game apiece following Wednesday night's dominant 7-2 Astros win -- lit up by the ferocious pitching of right-hander José Urquidy -- the Braves will be looking to capitalize on home advantage for Games 3, 4 and 5.
MLB
Pantagraph

PHOTOS: Macon native and Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker through the years

In his fifth full year as Atlanta Braves manager, Macon native Brian Snitker has his team in the World Series. Snitker was a sophomore right fielder on the 1971 Macon Ironmen baseball team featured in Chris Ballard's 2012 book, "One Shot at Forever," which chronicled tiny Macon's Cinderella run to the state championship game. Snitker later became a star catcher for the Ironmen.
MLB
theScore

Snitker: Braves' bullpen deserves trip to Hawaii after World Series

The Atlanta Braves are one victory away from winning their first World Series since 1995, and their bullpen has been a big part of their postseason success. The bullpen has been so good, in fact, that manager Brian Snitker might gift them with something special once the series is over.
MLB
fanaticsview.com

Brian Snitker talks Braves Fan Support at Home, Joc Pederson “Edge” & Ron Washington Impact

Brian Snitker answered questions from the media during the Braves’ off day. He spoke about what pitching, home-field advantage, and coaching experience meant to his team. Ian Anderson was a prominent topic of discussion prior to Game 3 of the 2021 World Series. Snitker praised Anderson’s ability to grow so much in such a short period of time. He pointed out how mature Anderson is for his young age. In-game adjustments are where he’s taken his biggest leap according to Snitker. The manager is very confident in Anderson as long as he commands his fastball and changeup.
MLB
FanSided

Braves’ Dylan Lee opener backfires almost immediately on Brian Snitker

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker’s decision to use Dylan Lee as opener for Game 4 did not go as he had hoped. Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is no stranger to making debatable decisions thus far in the World Series, most notably pulling Ian Anderson in Game 3 despite carrying a no-hitter through five innings. The decision was not devastating, as Atlanta won 2-0.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy