Charlotte, NC

Motion filed to consider dismissing charges filed against Mark Carver in 2008 murder of UNC Charlotte student

By Derek Dellinger
 9 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A motion was filed on Tuesday for the court to consider dismissing charges filed against Mark Carver in connection to the 2008 murder of a UNC Charlotte student.

On Tuesday, a motion was filed to dismiss the charges and for a modification of a pre-trial release.

The Gaston County man was convicted in 2011 for the 2008 murder of Ira Yarmolenko . He was serving a life sentence for the killing after the 20-year-old was found strangled to death on the banks of the Catawba River, authorities said.

Carver was released from prison in 2019, eight years after being convicted. In 2019, a judge set aside Carver’s conviction granting him a new trial .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dHA9x_0ckvqefw00
Photo: Mark Carver when he was released from prison in 2019

At that time, the judge said his defense attorney did not properly investigate touch DNA, Carver’s only connection to the crime scene.

Carver was issued an electronic monitoring device while out of prison awaiting his re-trial. He was not put under house arrest.

