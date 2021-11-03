98% of UMaine System students have verified COVID-19 shot

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Nearly all University of Maine System students who live on campus have verified their COVID-19 vaccination status.

The university system, which includes the flagship University of Maine in Orono, said Tuesday that almost 98% of those students had verified. It also said 93% of full-time system employees had verified their status.

The system announced during the summer that it would require COVID-19 vaccines for all students who attended campuses starting this fall. Hundreds of other institution of higher education have done the same.

“This is the same sort of requirement we have seen at hospitals, we’ve seen at private businesses,” said Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “We’ve seen they result in higher levels of vaccination.”

The UMaine System then said in late October that it would mail out letters informing more than 200 students they’re being withdrawn from classes because they did not get vaccinated or agree to take tests.

The system said Tuesday there were 23 known cases of COVID-19 among more than 30,000 students, faculty and staff.