Colorado State

What’s driving up COVID numbers in Colorado?

By Rachel Skytta
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 9 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — The reasons behind Colorado’s surging COVID-19 cases remain somewhat of a mystery, according to some health officials.

Dr. Lisa Miller is a professor of epidemiology at the Colorado School of Public Health. She says nearly two years into the pandemic, there is a lot scientists are still trying to understand about COVID-19 and how the virus behaves.

“It isn’t really clear why these curves look exactly the way they do, how long the virus stays, when it leaves and why. I don’t think we know all those answers. I don’t think we have a good explanation,” Miller said.

COVID-packed hospitals delaying cancer surgeries, emergency care

Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday that Colorado has become the fifth highest state in the country for COVID-19 rates. Miller said some health officials have used Colorado’s cooler weather as a possible explanation.

“I don’t really buy that, because there’s plenty of northern states that didn’t see what we saw and what we continue to see,” Miller said.

More than 78% of eligible Coloradans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — a rate that’s higher than many other states. Miller said looking at the state vaccination rate alone is deceiving and explains that disparities between counties may have something to do with the rising case numbers.

US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11

A dozen counties in Colorado have a vaccination rate of 80% or above, while 13 counties are sitting at 50% or less.

A team of experts at the Colorado School of Public Health regularly issue modeling data based on COVID-19 trends, like how many people are still susceptible and current transmission rates. Miller said even with solid data, they can’t predict how human behavior will shape the course of the pandemic.

“I do know that if we get to a certain point there may be no choice but to implement other measures that will prevent more cases,” Miller said.

How to slow the spread of COVID-19

Miller said previous waves of the virus proved certain measures, like masking and social distancing, help to slow the spread of the virus. Health experts say getting a vaccine is the best way to combat the current crisis. They also encourage eligible individuals to get a booster shot.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 72

Dominique Reginato-Hall
8d ago

Probably because vaccines masks, and lockdowns don't work! If 80% of highly populated cities are vaccinated then why are cities like Boulder, Denver, and Aurora seeing spikes if this vaccine is so helpful?! I find it astonishing that not one article or doctor ever speaks about those who have had covid and have natural immunity! How do those numbers fit into the picture? If those numbers were counted that means more than 80% of people in these big cities are "protected" against severe symptoms of the virus. So if that's the case wouldn't common sense say they numbers should be going down not up?

Reply(7)
20
Sharon Hall
8d ago

firing all the help means less nurses so not as many to help so less beds but hey you all wanted to decide what's good everyone.......how does it feel.......i wear my mask and still stay away from others my choice

Reply(1)
15
J L Anderson
8d ago

Every time I leave the house, the only people wearing masks are the employees and me. ... I can't imagine what the problem is. 🙄

Reply(5)
13
 

FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

