So as I said last week I voted for Jack Ciattarelli, but not because I thought Phil Murphy did a bad job in his first four years. The reason was because I was afraid of what Murphy was going to do in the next four (if he lasts that long, to be explored in the future). I was — and now remain — worried that A) his far-left progressive policies are too far-left for this relatively liberal moderate and that B) he was going to continue to hammer us with COVID restrictions despite the fact the pandemic portion of the program is over.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO