Elections

Jennings: Youngkin gives GOP a blueprint on how to talk to voters again

By CNN
 4 days ago
CNN’s Omar Jimenez reports on Minneapolis voters rejecting...

www.cnn.com

Glenn Youngkin's underage son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, top county election official says

(CNN) — Glenn Youngkin's 17-year-old son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, the top election official for Fairfax County, Virginia told CNN on Friday. Elections officials were "made aware" on Friday morning of "concerns that a 17 yo male attempted on two occasions to vote on election day," Scott O. Konopasek, the Fairfax County General Registrar, said in a statement.
wakg.com

Youngkin fired up voters better

Republican Glenn Youngkin mobilized voters concerned about education and race, while making small gains with suburban voters and other key groups to help his party rebound from Donald Trump’s poor showing in Virginia last year and win the governor’s race. The former private equity executive’s victory came even as Trump...
Fox News

Encouraging signs for Youngkin as voters turn out

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
cbs19news

Youngkin, McAuliffe in last-minute scramble to rally voters

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin raced to fire up their party's base voters in opposite ends of Virginia on Sunday. Both campaigns are working to drive up turnout in a deadlocked and bitter contest for governor that will be scrutinized as a bellwether ahead of next year's midterms elections.
AFP

US House to vote Friday on giant twin bills at center of Biden agenda

Democratic leaders announced the US House would vote Friday on President Joe Biden's $3 trillion blueprint to transform transport networks and expand the welfare safety net. House Democratic leaders had been hoping for a procedural vote on Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better social spending plan and to rubber-stamp the Senate-passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure package on Thursday but outstanding differences among lawmakers on the details forced a delay. "This Build Back Better agenda, along with the bipartisan infrastructure bill, as we have said, is transformational, and it's historic, and it's important to get this done," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. "And so the president is going to continue to work with members in Congress to make that happen."
WTOP

McAuliffe, Youngkin make their final pitches to voters on WTOP

Tuesday marks the end of what has been a highly contentious campaign for Virginia governor, between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. And on Monday, the pair — who, according to recent polls, are in a dead heat — made their last pitch to Virginia voters during interviews with WTOP.
Kansas City Star

Missouri GOP Senate candidates lure voters in KC with hard-right talk, impressions

Missouri Republican candidates for U.S. Senate competed against each other for votes in Kansas City on Friday, mixing hard-right messages with biting comedy. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, Rep. Billy Long and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey — three of the five major GOP candidates — fought for support at a $25 per-ticket forum held by Clay County Republicans in the clubhouse of the Shoal Creek Golf Course.
Washington Times

Youngkin woos Hispanic voters with anti-socialism message

Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin is making inroads with Virginia’s Hispanic voters by stoking an anti-socialism message, capturing nearly half of the Hispanic vote in a recent poll. Overall, he’s in a dead heat against Democrat Terry McAuliffe and hoping Hispanic voters will make the difference in Tuesday’s election. Mr....
Press Democrat

Barabak: Voter fraud, with a GOP twist

Days after the November 2020 election, Kirk Hartle appeared on Las Vegas television, his brow furrowed and voice tinged with disbelief. Someone, he said, had intercepted the ballot mailed to his wife, Rosemarie, and cast it in her stead. Rosemarie Hartle died of breast cancer in 2017. “That is pretty...
