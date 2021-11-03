CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grace Watanabe, Who Fought Back After Being Swindled By Nursing Home Employees, Dies At 100

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman who fought back when she was preyed upon by nursing home employees paid to take care of her has died at 100.

We first introduced you to Grace Watanabe in 2018. Cook County Public Guardian Charles Golbert said some people worked at her nursing home swindled her out of almost $1 million.

Several large checks written from her account were discovered.

Golbert filed suit against Symphony Residences of Lincoln Park to get that money back.

