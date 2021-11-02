CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis rejects policing overhaul, CNN projects

By Gregory Krieg, Peter Nickeas, Omar Jimenez
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Voters in the city rejected a ballot measure to overhaul policing drafted amid the national fury over George Floyd's murder by a police officer but that went to voters as rising concerns about gun violence drained energy from the protest movement that had launched...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

US oil companies are in no rush to solve Biden's gas price problem

New York (CNN Business) — US oil companies used to ramp up production at even the slightest hint of higher prices. That drill-baby-drill strategy worked well for American drivers last decade, keeping prices at the pump relatively low. And it made the United States the king of the oil world, surpassing both Saudi Arabia and Russia in production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
vpr.org

An investigation into a prominent Vermont landlord

A joint investigation into a growing rental empire finds a pattern of neglect — and reveals how ill-equipped Vermont is to oversee the quality and safety of some of the state's most affordable housing. VPR's Liam Elder-Connors and Seven Days' Derek Brouwer join Brave Little State to discuss their reporting....
VERMONT STATE
Chicago Tribune

Chicago police leader resigned over ‘inability’ of department brass ‘to even feign interest’ in reform, then accused officials of retaliation

A Chicago police leader who worked to implement the department’s federal consent decree sent a resignation letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot this summer alleging that CPD’s top leadership failed “to even feign interest in pursuing reform in a meaningful manner.” Then the official alleged that Chicago police retaliated against him for raising concerns about the department’s progress complying with ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phillipe Cunningham
Person
Lisa Bender
Person
Jacob Frey
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dozens of tents reappearing in Boston’s Newmarket Square

BOSTON — Dozens of encampments are reappearing near the Mass and Cass location in Boston where more than 150 tents were forced to vacate from. An executive order signed by outgoing Mayor Kim Janey last month banned tents on public property. City workers have been working for weeks to clear encampments from a stretch of Southampton Street near the South End and lower Roxbury.
BOSTON, MA
Pioneer Press

Murder charges: Nail hammered into heel of man whose body was dumped in rural Dakota County

Two more people were charged Monday in the beating death of a 39-year-old Minneapolis man whose body was found dumped in a rural Dakota County culvert last spring. Arturo Morales-Ceras, 34, of Minneapolis faces one count of second-degree murder, while his girlfriend, Tomasa Martinez, 30, of Minneapolis, faces one count of kidnapping, according to a news release from the Hennepin County attorney’s office. A third defendant, Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, was charged Friday with second-degree murder.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
ktbb.com

After a year of record gun sales, advocates mull over how a new tax could save lives

This report is a part of “Rethinking Gun Violence,” an ABC News series examining the level of gun violence in the U.S. — and what can be done about it. While taxing guns or ammunition may not prevent malicious actors from accessing them, some policymakers and advocates say this approach could raise revenue to fund lifesaving violence prevention programs and help offset the the $280 billion annual price tag of gun violence in America.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Murder#Democrats
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Suspect Hospitalized After Assaulting Man With Hammer, Fleeing And Crashing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man is hospitalized and awaiting charges after authorities say he beat an elderly man with a hammer, led deputies on a high-speed chase and crashed head-on into a semi truck. It started Wednesday afternoon when Blue Earth County deputies responded to an assault in Good Thunder. An 83-year-old man told them he was hit repeatedly in the head with a hammer by an acquaintance. That acquaintance was identified as a 34-year-old man from the town of Evan. As authorities searched for the man, who was reportedly driving a white pickup truck, they learned he had a handgun, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies found the man driving in Sleepy Eye and tried to pull him over. The sheriff’s office said he led deputies on a chase on Highway 15, going around 100 mph at times. Near 150th Street, the man hit a stopped semi head-on, according to the sheriff’s office. He suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized. The sheriff’s office said it expects the man to face assault and fleeing charges. WCCO typically does not name those arrested until they have been formally charged.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CNN

Venomous sharks found in London's Thames river

(CNN) — London's famous river is more exciting than we thought. Seahorses, eels, seals -- and venomous sharks -- have all been discovered in the Thames, the results of a "health check" have shown. A survey by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) revealed "positive news" for wildlife, and ecosystem...
ANIMALS
CNN

DJ Khaled is selling chicken wings now

New York (CNN Business) — If you've ever wanted to buy chicken wings from DJ Khaled, you are in luck. The musical artist, whose other business ventures have ranged from a Weight Watchers deal to an attempt to peddle gold furniture, is launching a virtual chicken wing brand called Another Wing in partnership with ghost kitchen brand Reef.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

CNN

725K+
Followers
112K+
Post
583M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy