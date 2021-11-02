CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Almost All Churches and Most Churchgoers Are Now Gathering in Person

lifewayresearch.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore U.S. Protestant churches are gathering in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and pastors say most churchgoers have returned as well. Almost all U.S. Protestant pastors (98%) say their church met in person in August, according to a new Lifeway Research study. This marks the highest percentage of churches holding...

lifewayresearch.com

Comments / 6

Related
arcamax.com

Two LGBTQ-affirming churches -- one historic and one young -- unite with installation of new pastor

BALTIMORE — A service held Sunday at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church signifies a new partnership between one of Baltimore’s historic churches and a fledgling congregation, both rooted in LGBTQ affirmation and inclusivity, generations apart. The Rev. Emily Scott, who leads both congregations, was installed through a Rite of Installation,...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
arcamax.com

Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth?

Q: Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth? There are so many religions in the world with historical figureheads. My conclusion is to remain neutral on choosing one over the other. – R.S. A: When it comes to God’s truth, there is no such thing...
RELIGION
arcamax.com

How can we determine if a pastor is preaching from the Bible?

Q: How can we determine if a pastor is preaching from the Bible and not from another source that may sound good but is not God’s Word? – D.P. A: Through Bible study and prayer, we are given discernment to tell the difference between what is of God and what is not. God’s people are instructed to test the various doctrines that abound, and test them against the standard of the Word of God. This should drive us to daily Bible reading.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protestant Churches#Church Attendance#Church Service#Christian Church#Churchgoers#Lifeway Research
sfarchdiocese.org

Archbishop Gomez warns against rise of ‘new political religions’

“We should not be intimidated by these new religions of social justice and political identity. The Gospel remains the most powerful force for social change that the world has ever seen. And the Church has been ‘antiracist’ from the beginning. All are included in her message of salvation.”. Archbishop Jose...
RELIGION
Hanford Sentinel

Life Notes: Bible prophecy and our times

“God blesses the one who reads the words of this prophecy to the church, and He blesses all who listen to its message and obey what it says, for the time is near.” – Revelation 1:3 (NLT) What do you think when your pastor starts a sermon with, “Today, we’re...
RELIGION
timesexaminer.com

How Much Longer Can America Survive A “Woke” Christian Church That Has Become A Modern “Tower Of Babel”?

The "Tower of Babel" - A Ziggurat built during biblical times in what is now Iraq. “(1) Now the whole world had one language (after the flood of Noah’s time—WHL) and a common speech. (2) As people moved eastward (from the Mountains--a mountain ‘range’, NOT one mountain--WHL) of Ararat they found a plain in Shinar (in Babylonia, present-day Iraq—WHL) and settled there. (3) They said to each other, ‘Come, let’s make bricks and bake them thoroughly’. They used brick instead of stone, and tar for mortar. (4) Then they said, ‘Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves and not be scattered over the face of the whole earth’. (5) But the LORD came down to see the city and the tower (called The Tower of Babel-WHL) that the men were building. (6) The LORD said, ‘If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. (7) Come, let us (i.e. The Triune God-WHL) go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other’. (8) So the LORD scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city (for they had disobeyed God’s command to ‘be fruitful and multiply and replenish the whole earth to the extent they were able at that time—rather than all of them staying on the ‘Plain of Shinar’, which they had done-WHL). (9) That is why it was called Babel (in Hebrew the word means ‘confused’-WHL)—because there the LORD scattered them over the face of the whole earth.”
RELIGION
Washington Post

Daughter of the late, disgraced evangelical leader Ravi Zacharias leaves father’s ministry to start her own

The CEO of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries is leaving the beleaguered organization, eight months after an independent investigation detailed the abuse and misconduct of the ministry’s late founder. The evangelical magazine Christianity Today reported last week that Sarah Davis, daughter of Zacharias, has resigned from RZIM to start a new...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
tbn.org

The Rise of Christian Persecution

The last year has witnessed a dramatic increase worldwide in the persecution of Christians and faith communities. From the Middle East, Asia, and Eastern Europe, to right here in the West, believers are facing greater opposition than ever before to their faith in Christ. In this special TBN program, investigative journalist Eric Stakelbeck welcomes Christian leaders and experts to discuss this alarming global trend, and how God’s people can respond.
RELIGION
lifewayresearch.com

Average U.S. Pastor and Churchgoer Grow Older

In between colorful stained glass windows, the church pews and pulpits may look a little more gray than before. The 2020 Faith Communities Today study finds the average age of a U.S. pastor and congregation member are older than they were previously. Older churchgoers. Since 2008, the average percentage of...
RELIGION
kempercountymessenger.com

Now what questions follows Jesus’ death, resurrection

(Mark 16:14-20) “Later, He appeared to the eleven as they sat at the table; and He rebuked their unbelief and hardness of heart, because they did not believe those who had seen Him after He had risen. And He said to them, "Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature. He who believes and is baptized will be saved; but he who does not believe will be condemned. And these signs will follow those who believe: In My name they will cast out demons; they will speak with new tongues; they will take up serpents; and if they drink anything deadly, it will by no means hurt them; they will lay hands on the sick, and they will recover.’ So then, after the Lord had spoken to them, He was received up into heaven, and sat down at the right hand of God. And they went out and preached everywhere, the Lord working with them and confirming the word through the accompanying signs. Amen.”
RELIGION
wels.net

Through My Bible Yr 1 – November 4

Bible reading based on John 11:45-12:19 (NIV84) 45Therefore many of the Jews who had come to visit Mary, and had seen what Jesus did, put their faith in him. 46But some of them went to the Pharisees and told them what Jesus had done. 47Then the chief priests and the Pharisees called a meeting of the Sanhedrin.
RELIGION
rexburgstandardjournal.com

The Genesis Group Gathered on Temple Square to Celebrate 50 Years Since Its Creation

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Genesis Group on Saturday night in the Tabernacle on Temple Square. Under the direction of the First Presidency in October 1971, Elders Gordon B. Hinckley (1910–2008), Thomas S. Monson (1927–2018) and Boyd K. Packer (1924–2015) established the Genesis Group as a dependent branch of the Church. This move was a response to a request from three Black Latter-day Saints—Ruffin Bridgeforth, Darius Gray and Eugene Orr—to better serve the needs of African American Latter-day Saints in Utah.
RELIGION
inkfreenews.com

Praise God With Thanksgiving

Read Psalm 100:1-5 “Make a joyful noise unto the LORD, all ye lands. Serve the LORD with gladness: come before his presence with singing” (Psalm 100:1–2). Read Psalm 100:1: Let the whole earth shout triumphantly to God. In the Bible, worship is not some sedate event. People are to engage...
RELIGION
ftc.co

Links For the Church (11/08)

“Nothing is wasted simply because it isn’t noticed by us. Every gift is of value because every gift is an expression of eternal love.”. “Beware of checking boxes and being brave for duty. Remember the goodness of God showered on you daily and the presence of Him who surrounds His children.”
RELIGION
lifewayresearch.com

Stats and Souls: How Research Can Have a Practical and Eternal Impact

Spanish language version. Can a survey really have a spiritual impact? After seeing how people in my city have responded to the gospel and seeing churches planted in Mexico because of a survey, I’m a believer. But I admit I was skeptical at first. A few months after we arrived...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy