Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition for PS5 now available

Gematsu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWayForward has released the PlayStation 5 version of Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition for $29.99. Users who already own the PlayStation 4 version of the game are eligible for a free upgrade. Here is an overview of the game, via WayForward:. Initially brought to life through a successful Kickstarter...

www.gematsu.com

