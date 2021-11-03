CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Analysis: Youngkin Tapped Into Education Concerns

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Christopher Newport University Political Analyst Quentin Kidd says it is clear, after Tuesday's results, that Virginia is not the six or eight point Democratic state it was during the Trump years. Kidd credits Glenn Youngkin for finding a way to tap into parents concerns about education, which began with school closures under Covid.

Virginia Tech Political Analyst Karen Hult says Terry McAuliffe's debate comment, that parents should not have a say in what their children learn in school, wasn't the turning point in the race, but it was a clear inflection point. She says concerns and momentum were already building leading into the debate.

Kidd says it is not surprising all three statewide races went the GOP's way, given there is very little ticket splitting anymore, as the country gets more polarized.

