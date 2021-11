Saquon Barkley isn't ready to return this week for the New York Giants, and probably not next week, either. The 24-year-old continues to nurse a sprained ankle suffered in the team's loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 -- leaving in the first quarter and not returning. He's missed each game since and while the Giants ready to take on the Carolina Panthers, they hope to be without Barkley for only one more contest thereafter, with Barkley reportedly likely to return in Week 9 to help battle the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO