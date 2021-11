Over the last couple of years, one of the preseason/training camp standouts for the Las Vegas Raiders was linebacker Javin White. In 2020, the coaching staff raved about how good White looked during camp and ended up putting him on the practice squad to start the season before calling him up to the active roster for a handful of games. This past August, the former undrafted free agent was arguably the team’s best player in the preseason, allowing just 38 receiving yards and a passer rating of 72.3 when targeted while also breaking up three passes.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO