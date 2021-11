Nine seats on the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education, three At-Large and six district seats, are up for general election on November 2, 2021. Candidate Keedar Whittle challenges current board member Cynthia Briscoe Brown who is seeking re-election for At-Large seat 8. The Board consists of nine members total who represent six geographical districts and three At-Large districts. One candidate is elected per district to represent the schools in a given district for a four-year term.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO