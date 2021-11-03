CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Station Eleven’ Teaser: HBO Max’s Apocalyptic Limited Drama Sets December Premiere

By Tyler Hersko
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat would happen if the world was ravaged by a pandemic even worse than the coronavirus? That’s the crux of “Station Eleven,” HBO Max’s upcoming television adaptation of the acclaimed 2014...

Variety

Martin Lawrence Sets Television Return in Topic Studios’ ‘Nehama’ English-Language Adaptation

In his first series regular role since 2014, Martin Lawrence has signed on to star in the English-language adaptation of the acclaimed Israeli HOT original series “Nehama,” from Topic Studios. The series tells the story of a happily married father of five (Lawrence) who quits his suffocating job in tech to chase his original love of stand-up comedy. When his wife suddenly dies, he must decide whether he should pursue his dream and risk losing his kids — who are lost without their mother. Described as “hilarious, intelligent, and raw,” the series examines what it means “to seek pleasure and find...
seattlepi.com

Dan Levy's Cooking Competition 'The Big Brunch' Ordered at HBO Max

Dan Levy’s production calendar just keeps exploding. The latest project for the multi-hyphenate, cooking competition series “The Big Brunch,” which also comes from Boardwalk Pictures, has been ordered at HBO Max with a 2022 targeted premiere. Levy created and will host the series that centers around celebrating inspiring but still...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Station Eleven Teaser, Cardi B Is AMAs Host and More

A flu pandemic has ravaged society in a newly released teaser for HBO Max’s limited series Station Eleven (premiering with its first three episodes on Thursday, Dec. 16). Based on Emily St. John Mandel’s novel of the same name, the 10-episode post-apocalyptic drama spans multiple timelines and follows the “survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost,” per the official synopsis. The cast includes Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire), Himesh Patel (EastEnders), Daniel Zovatto (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels), David Wilmot (The Alienist), Matilda...
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, David E. Kelley Team for Netflix Series

Regina King and David E. Kelley are joining forces at Netflix to executive produce an adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s novel A Man in Full. The streamer has given a straight to series order for the drama, which will run six episodes. Kelley will write and serve as showrunner, and King — who has a first-look deal at Netflx — is set to direct the first three episodes. “The powerhouse combination of Regina King and David E. Kelley taking on the biting, still-timely social commentary of Tom Wolfe is simply undeniable,” said Nne Ebong, vp overall deals at Netflix. A Man in Full, published...
c21media.net

Succession: HBO commissions fourth season of Jesse Armstrong’s drama hit

US network HBO has greenlit a fourth season of its hour-long drama Succession just over a week since the third season premiered on the network and its direct-to-consumer platform HBO Max in the US. Succession’s S3 debut has drawn more than 1.4 million viewers across all platforms. The ratings haul...
Chanute Tribune

What’s Coming & Going From HBO Max in November 2021

With November quickly approaching, HBO Max subscribers can expect plenty of new movie and television releases coming to the streaming service, along with the returns of fan-favorite series. Continuing the same-day theatrical and streaming release model, the Will Smith-led, Venus and Serena Williams biopic King Richard will premiere simultaneously in...
PennLive.com

‘Love Life’ on HBO Max: How to watch the Season 2 premiere, cast, trailer

“Love Life” Season 2 premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, Oct. 28. The latest “Love Life” season, according to HBO Max, takes place after Marcus’ marriage “unexpectedly implodes.” He is starting from step one to rebuild his life, and hoping to once again find love. As Marcus gets into the dating scene, he finds himself in a love triangle this season and has to make a choice about what he really wants.
Decider

What Time Will ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11 Premiere on HBO and HBO Max?

Sunday night’s HBO lineup is looking prettyyyyy, prettyyyyy, prettyyyy, good. From 9:00-10:02 p.m. ET, we’re gifted with an all-new episode of Succession (L to the OG, dude be the OG). From 10:02-10:39 p.m. ET, the fifth and final season of Issa Rae’s critically-acclaimed dramedy Insecure debuts. And finally, at 10:40 p.m. ET Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm returns for an eleventh season of deliciously cringe-worthy humor.
Decider

What Time Will ‘Succession’ Season 3 Episode 2 Premiere on HBO and HBO Max?

Only Jesse Armstrong’s twisted saga can make press conferences and ignored phone calls feel as life-or-death as a war saga. Wondering when you can expect the next episode of Succession Season 3? Here’s everything we know. It’s time to pick sides, children. The second installment of this new season premieres...
Variety

‘Black Lightning,’ ‘True Story’ Star William Catlett Signs With Sugar23 (EXCLUSIVE)

William Catlett has signed with Sugar23. The actor, who next appears in Netflix’s limited series “True Story” alongside Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, will be managed by Meredith Wechter, Jake Fleischman and Sukee Chew. Catlett is also a writer, director and producer. Catlett has a busy dance card. He will soon appear in Lionsgate’s “The Devil You Know” with Omar Epps and this year wrapped a recurring role on the CW’s superhero drama series “Black Lightning.” He recently starred in HBO Max’s “Charm City Kings” and appeared in an episode of the cable channel’s “Lovecraft Country.” Catlett’s credits also include “Force of Nature,”...
lrmonline.com

HBO Max’s Batgirl Set To Add Brendan Fraser As Villain

HBO Max’s Batgirl set to add Brendan Fraser as villain, read on for more details!. We can finally get the feel of excitement again when there are trailers and castings heading our way again. With DC FanDome we are given closer looks at many projects we are waiting for. With many of our beloved superheroes coming back our way more casting announcement are happening. Batgirl from Warner Bros./DC Films will be debuting straight to HBO Max. Joining Leslie Grace (Barbara Gordon) and Jacob Scipio is said to be familiar face Brendan Fraser. But, what villain will he be playing?
Deadline

Aida Rodriguez’s HBO Max Comedy Special ‘Fighting Words’ Gets Premiere Date & Trailer

Aida Rodriguez’s new HBO Max comedy special Fighting Words will take viewers on a journey that extends beyond the stage and into her personal life with a travel diary as she faces her past in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The one-hour special is directed by Emmy-nominated cinematographer Nadia Hallgren (Becoming) and multiple SXSW Film Festival Jury Award winner Kristian Mercado (Pa’Lante). Known for her no holds barred commentary, Rodriguez will share unapologetic commentary on topics ripped from the headlines, being worn out from political comedy, and getting back into the dating game. The travel documentary will conclude the special...
Variety

Gal Gadot Dishes on ‘Snow White’ Casting, Says ‘Wonder Wonder 3’ Script Is Underway

Gal Gadot will soon take on another iconic character in a live-action adaptation of a classic story: the “Wonder Woman” star is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake. Gadot was beaming while speaking for her first time about her villainous Disney role. “I’m so excited,” she told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action film, “Red Notice,” which launches Nov. 12 on Netflix. When asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen in this iteration of “Snow White,” Gadot gave a major smile, but refrained from giving away too many...
International Business Times

Brendan Fraser Secures Another Comeback Movie In HBO Max’s ‘Batgirl’

Brendan Fraser is heading to Gotham City for his next project in his Hollywood comeback. The 52-year-old Canadian-American, who was a staple in Hollywood movies in the ’90s to the early 2000s, is set to star in HBO Max’s upcoming “Batgirl” movie, sources told The Hollywood Reporter Monday. Fraser is...
darkhorizons.com

HBO Max & DC’s “Val Zod” Sets Scribes

Darnell Metayer & Josh Peters (“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “The Nola”) have been hired to write “Val Zod,” HBO Max’s upcoming film adaptation of the ‘black Superman’ DC Comics character. The story follows a Kryptonian with powers who hails from the same doomed planet as Superman and finds refuge...
darkhorizons.com

Teaser Trailer: HBO’s “Landscapers”

HBO has released a teaser trailer for its new limited series “Landscapers” starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis. Inspired by real events, the unique love story follows Chris and Susan Edwards – a seemingly ordinary British married middle-aged couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham.
UPI News

'Station Eleven' teaser shows pandemic and aftermath

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the teaser trailer for its series Station Eleven on Tuesday. The limited series premieres Dec. 16 on the streaming service. Station Eleven depicts a global pandemic. HBO Max cast the series prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Actors like Mackenzie Davis were waiting during the summer of 2020 for production to begin.
