‘Station Eleven’ Teaser: HBO Max’s Apocalyptic Limited Drama Sets December Premiere

HBO Max’s Batgirl set to add Brendan Fraser as villain, read on for more details!. We can finally get the feel of excitement again when there are trailers and castings heading our way again. With DC FanDome we are given closer looks at many projects we are waiting for. With many of our beloved superheroes coming back our way more casting announcement are happening. Batgirl from Warner Bros./DC Films will be debuting straight to HBO Max. Joining Leslie Grace (Barbara Gordon) and Jacob Scipio is said to be familiar face Brendan Fraser. But, what villain will he be playing?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO