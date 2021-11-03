‘Station Eleven’ Teaser: HBO Max’s Apocalyptic Limited Drama Sets December Premiere

A flu pandemic has ravaged society in a newly released teaser for HBO Max’s limited series Station Eleven (premiering with its first three episodes on Thursday, Dec. 16).
Based on Emily St. John Mandel’s novel of the same name, the 10-episode post-apocalyptic drama spans multiple timelines and follows the “survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost,” per the official synopsis.
The cast includes Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire), Himesh Patel (EastEnders), Daniel Zovatto (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels), David Wilmot (The Alienist), Matilda...
