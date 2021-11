Avianca has announced that following its submission of additional documentation that had been requested by the United States Court for the Southern District Court of New York– the Court has confirmed Avianca’s Plan of Reorganization*i. The Company expects to successfully complete its court-supervised reorganization and emerge from Chapter 11 before the end of the year as a more efficient and financially stronger airline, well positioned for long-term success.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO