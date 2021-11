Princeton rowing teams traveled to Boston this past weekend to participate in the Head of the Charles, the largest two-day regatta in the world. The men’s heavyweight crew sent a 4+ and an 8+ boat, with both boats securing top-10 finishes in their respective Intercollegiate Rowing Association Championships. The 4+, stroked by junior James Quinlan, placed fifth overall (16:20.679), but third collegiately behind Dartmouth and Cornell. The winner of the men’s championship 4+ was a US Training Center boat featuring alumnus Andrew LeRoux ’20. The 8+, stroked by junior Floyd Benedikter, finished eighth (14:23.345), following the University of Washington, Dartmouth, Yale, Harvard, Syracuse, Brown, and Northeastern.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO