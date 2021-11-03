CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couturier, Flyers win 3-0 to hand winless Coyotes 10th loss

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Couturier broke a scoreless tie early in the third period and Carter Hart made 29 saves to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-0 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist and Scott Laughton also scored for the...

NHL

Rapid Recap: Islanders 3, Coyotes 0

The Islanders got back in the win column with a strong 3-0 win over Arizona. A full-team win in the desert. The New York Islanders shut out the Arizona Coyotes, 3-0 on Saturday night, backed by a 26-save shout by Ilya Sorokin. The shutout was Sorokin's first of the 2021-22 season and the fourth clean sheet of his career. Offensively, the Islanders saw three different players find the back of the net as Cal Clutterbuck, Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Islanders as the team tallied a goal in each period.
NHL
lighthousehockey.com

Islanders 3, Coyotes 0: Sorokin earns first shutout of the season, Isles pick up second win

This game was pretty ugly for the Islanders in the first two periods. The Arizona Coyotes are likely to be one of the worst teams in the league this year, but they were outchancing the Islanders 15-7 through two periods. That kind of performance has been a theme for the Islanders in these first 5 games of the season, and it’s frustrating to watch when we know that the team is capable of better. Given how rough the Nelson line has looked early in the season, it was nice to see them play a role on two of the goals (though one was on the power play) that counted, plus the one overturned goal. But it’s really about consistency for the Islanders, and they haven’t shown the ability to put together a complete 60 minute game yet this season.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Winless Coyotes’ 5-3 Loss to the Panthers

The Arizona Coyotes left Sunrise, Fla. last night still searching for their first win, and though their 0-5-1 start to the season isn’t a complete surprise, the team’s lack of success hasn’t been due to a lack of effort. Last Saturday’s loss to the New York Islanders, for example, was a complete team game in which they likely deserved a better fate. Fast-forward to Monday night’s 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers, though, and the Coyotes demonstrated a different kind of resilience.
NHL
Seattle Times

Flyers score twice in 3rd, win 5-3 to hand Oilers 1st loss

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored two goals and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Wednesday night. Claude Giroux, Nate Thompson and Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers (3-1-1). Carter Hart made 34 saves against his hometown team in Philadelphia’s first road game of the season.
NHL
Person
Sean Couturier
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Tyler Seguin
Person
Braden Holtby
phillysportsnetwork.com

Panthers Hand Flyers First Regulation Loss of 2021

Without Ryan Ellis, did the Philadelphia Flyers stand up defensively, or did the Florida Panthers exploit a weakness?. No matter the sport, games are dictated by the defense. Before the puck dropped at the Wells Fargo Center, the Florida Panthers could call their defensive unit the best in the league.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Flyers hand Oilers first loss of season, ending five-game win streak

EDMONTON -- Cam Atkinson scored a pair of goals as the Philadelphia Flyers prevailed in a 5-3 slugfest against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Claude Giroux, Nate Thompson and Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers (3-1-1). Tyson Barrie, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman replied for the Oilers (5-1-0), who...
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers 3, Coyotes 0: They didn’t mess up

I told them not to do it, and they listened. After a poor start to the game, the Philadelphia Flyers showed us what kind of team they want to be towards the end. If you started watching the first period as a new hockey fan, you probably wouldn’t be able to tell that the team in white didn’t have a win. Much to the dismay of fans, the Flyers spent a fair amount of time in the defensive zone. Despite the shots finishing at an even 13-13, it was a bad start. There were multiple odd-man rushes early in the period, and Phil Kessel somehow burned Travis Sanheim for a chance. A suboptimal period would have cost the Flyers a goal if the Arizona Coyotes weren’t the worst team in the NHL.
NHL
chatsports.com

Coyotes start strong, but falter in third period again in 10th straight loss

The Arizona Coyotes were getting shots, stopping shots and frustrating an opponent by playing tighter on defense. But one defensive breakdown allowed the Philadelphia Flyers a chance, and they took advantage. Travis Konecny skated around Arizona's Ilya Lyubushkin, fed an open Sean Couturier who had gotten past the Coyotes' Andrew Ladd, and Couturier scored the game's decisive goal at 6:54 of the third period.
NHL
crossingbroad.com

Winning Coyote Ugly – Thoughts after Flyers 3, Arizona 0

The Flyers defeated the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday 3-0, which is all well and good. You need to beat the teams you are supposed to beat to be in the position you want to be at the end of the season – where you aren’t wishing you left points on the table against a winless team.
NHL
Sacramento Bee

Coyotes still winless after 11 games, fall to Ducks 3-1

Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist, Troy Terry extended his points streak to 10 games and the Anaheim Ducks sent the Arizona Coyotes to their 11th straight loss to start the season with a 3-1 win Friday night. Sonny Milano and Sam Carrick also scored in the third...
NHL
FOX Sports

Henrique, Ducks hand Coyotes 11th straight loss, 3-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist, Troy Terry extended his points streak to 10 games and the Anaheim Ducks won 3-1, sending the Arizona Coyotes to their 11th straight loss to start the season on Friday night. Sonny Milano and Sam Carrick also scored...
NHL
NHL
Philadelphia Flyers
Anaheim Ducks
Vancouver Canucks
Arizona Coyotes
Buffalo Sabres
Vancouver, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Moral Victories Not Enough After Coyotes’ 3-0 Loss to Islanders

The Arizona Coyotes did a lot of the little things right against the New York Islanders on Saturday night. They cycled the puck effectively, limited turnovers in their own zone, passed the puck well, and coach André Tourigny even won a coaches’ challenge for goalie interference in the third period.
NHL
FOX Sports

Sorokin stops 26 shots in Islanders' 3-0 win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 shots and the New York Islanders kept the Arizona Coyotes winless with a 3-0 victory Saturday night. New York got off to slow starts in the first two periods, but Sorokin made some tough...
NHL
NWI.com

Red Wings hand winless Blackhawks another loss

Winless Blackhawks fall to Red Wings: Lucas Raymond had three goals and an assist, and the visiting Detroit Red Wings beat the winless Blackhawks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tyler Bertuzzi added a goal and two assists as Detroit bounced back nicely after a 6-1 loss at Montreal on Saturday night. Carter Rowney and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 32 saves. Short-handed Chicago dropped to 0-5-1 in a nightmarish start for a team with playoff aspirations. It has yet to lead this season; at 360 minutes, 57 seconds, it's the NHL's longest such streak to open a campaign since at least the 1979-80 season, according to Sportradar. The Blackhawks played without Patrick Kane, Riley Stillman and Jujhar Khaira because of the league's COVID-19 protocol. Assistant coach Marc Crawford also was absent because of the protocol. The crowd of 19,042 stopped the Blackhawks' sellout streak at 535 games. There were periodic boos the whole night, broken up by an occasional “Let's go Red Wings!” coming from a vocal group of fans in the upper deck. Dominik Kubalik, Tyler Johnson and Henrik Borgstrom scored for Chicago. Captain Jonathan Toews had two assists for his first points since missing all of last season with what he described as chronic immune response syndrome.
NHL

