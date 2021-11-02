CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Complete Ulysses Writing Workflow

By Josh Ginter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have these on-again, off-again relationships with certain types of apps. Note-taking apps are my Achilles heel — if a new one hits the App Store, I’m bound to consider uprooting my entire note-taking workflow to try it. Shortly after, I’m bound to slap myself in the back of the...

Fstoppers

Master Manual Exposure Blending With This Foolproof Photoshop Workflow

With modern HDR-blending algorithms making exposure blending so quick and easy, manual exposure blending may seem like an outdated skill for landscape photographers. However, automated software doesn't always produce the cleanest results. In this article, we'll discuss a foolproof workflow for manual exposure blending that will give you total control over your images and ensure results of the highest quality. The good news is that this workflow doesn't require any third-party panels or difficult luminosity masking!
SOFTWARE
9to5Mac

Ulysses adds Shortcuts and Quick Notes integration with macOS Monterey release, more

With the macOS Monterey being released today, Ulysses is updating its apps to version 24.2, bringing a handful of new features such as Shortcuts integration and Quick Notes. Ulysses is a powerful universal app for Apple devices that helps users focus on their writing experiences. The app features a streamlined toolset that covers the entire writing process, and it’s also clean and simple to use across all platforms.
TECHNOLOGY
Neowin

Microsoft Loop is a new app offering portable components to enhance workflows

Microsoft Loop leaked a few days ago, leading many to believe that Microsoft is working on a new workspace app. Today, at its Ignite 2021 conference, the company made this official by announcing Loop as a new Microsoft 365 app that also offers portable components that can be used with other services such as Teams, Outlook, and OneNote. However, this integration will be rolled out in preview over the next few months.
SOFTWARE
The Sweet Setup

How to Install Custom Fonts on iOS Using AnyFont

I’ve fallen in love with my new iPad mini and am trying to use it for just about everything. I even used it to edit the slide deck I used for the creativity workshop I hosted a few weeks ago. But when I first opened my Keynote file, I was greeted with a long list of missing fonts:
CELL PHONES
Power 93.7 WBLK

Technology
Cell Phones
Internet
vmware.com

how import .workflow to VRealize Orchestrator 8.1

Hello good night, I'm new in the world of VRealize Orchestrator, I will need import files type .workflow that I can download of this page, I have Version 8.1 it is possible? and how could i do it? and sorry for my bad English. 0 Kudos. 17 Replies. Import/export units...
SOFTWARE
gpsworld.com

Bad Elf Introduces laser offset workflow for Esri ArcGIS Field Maps

Bad Elf LLC and Laser Tech are providing an integrated laser offset workflow for acquiring high-accuracy field data in GNSS-challenged environments. The new workflow integrates Bad Elf and LTI hardware in collaboration with ArcGIS technology from Esri. The Bad Elf Flex GNSS receiver connects to any LTI TruPulse rangefinder over...
TECHNOLOGY
d1softballnews.com

A new Amazon scam is ready to strike ahead of Black Friday: how to defend yourself

The imminent Black Friday entices the scammers, who have been staging dangerous scams to deceive Amazon customers for days. After cryptocurrency scam through Google Ads, scammers have targeted i Amazon customers. And this is not positive news, considering the imminent arrival of Black Friday (which this year will coincide with Friday 26 November) and, more generally, the period of strong discounts already underway.
PUBLIC SAFETY
technologynetworks.com

Versatile Fragment Analysis for Your Workflow Needs

Fragment analysis of nucleic acids is an essential, well-known molecular biology tool used in many different research areas. Applications such as cloning, gene editing and fragment length analysis rely on quality control checks to assess the nucleic acid size at the beginning or middle of the workflow to ensure successful end results. Conventional gel electrophoresis techniques are commonly used for many fragment analysis applications but can be labor-intensive, requiring significant monitoring and manual data annotation that could result in errors.
COMPUTERS
freecodecamp.org

How to Improve and Automate Your Web Development Workflow

The modern age of Web Development is incredible. We have a plethora of frameworks and libraries to help us work more efficiently, tons of quality resources to learn from, and numerous projects to inspire us. My decade-long journey as a web developer may not be very different from many of...
COMPUTERS
diginomica.com

Adobe MAX - Workfront brings workflow automation to the tools that creatives use

As enterprise marketing teams race to deliver compelling content across multiple channels faster than ever, announcements ahead of today's Adobe MAX conference focus on helping to streamline the work of marketing teams by embedding automation in the tools that creative workers use every day. Building on Adobe's acquisition of work management vendor Workfront last year, these new integrations bring workflow automation and collaboration directly into Adobe Creative Cloud tools including PhotoShop and Adobe XD, as well as connecting into asset management in Adobe Experience Manager. Connecting work across teams is all the more important at a time when many organizations are adapting to hybrid working patterns. Richard Whitehead, Principal Product Marketing Manager at Adobe, says:
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Archive.ai aims to free marketers from their monotonous workflows

With the goal of making their own lives easier, they formed Archive.ai in March to build technology that connects databases and distribution channels so they talk to each other and to address what they believe will be the future of marketing — “building with you” — versus the “talking at you” approach the founders believe traditional digital marketing is doing.
SOFTWARE
Tacoma Daily Index

Put it in writing

It’s true of any business or employment contract, but it’s also true of any good idea (by “good idea” I mean one worth pursuing, if not sharing). I don’t know about anyone else, but nine out of ten conversations with my wife go something like this: she makes a statement or asks me to do something.
TACOMA, WA
HRmagazine.co.uk

How people workflow automation can transform your business

We all want our employees to be able to work at their very best. To enjoy what they do, and have the support and systems in place to enable them – and their teams - to thrive. Because if they thrive, our businesses thrive too. But sadly the systems all...
TECHNOLOGY
tvtechnology.com

TF1 Enhances Workflows With Joint AVIWEST, Newsbridge Solution

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France—AVIWEST and Newsbridge are working together to provide TF1 (Television Francaise 1) Group, a content production, publishing and distribution company, with a new solution for live production workflows. The solution revolves around AVIWEST’s StreamHub control and live stream hosting and Newsbridge’s cloud-based media platform, which leverages AI technology for...
TECHNOLOGY
petapixel.com

How to Leverage Lightroom’s New Masking Tools in Your Workflow

Unless you’ve just emerged from a nuclear fallout bunker, you’ve likely already heard about Lightroom’s impressive new masking tools that Adobe announced at their annual Adobe Max conference. In fact, PetaPixel’s Ryan Mense wrote a wonderful hands-on article covering the expanse of these new masking tools. My goal for this...
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

BMC expand operations management and workflow orchestration features

BMC Software Inc. today announced new features for its BMC Helix operations management and Control-M workflow orchestration platforms aimed at streamlining data science operations. The 40-year-old company has been on a campaign to expand beyond its mainframe roots into service management, DevOps and support for artificial intelligence development, even as...
SOFTWARE

