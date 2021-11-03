CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Review: Supreme Sandwiches still a local legend

By Stefan Modrich
theleadernews.com
 9 days ago

Anytime a place has been around long enough that you can see signs of its age, it’s usually an indicator that it’s endured the test of time for a reason. Such is the case with Supreme Sandwiches, which opened in 1967 and beckons visitors with its bright yellow awning and large...

www.theleadernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey Sandwich#Pastrami#Alcohol#Food Drink#Supreme Sandwiches#French
Denver Post

3 fried chicken joints are opening a cluck-ton of stores around Colorado

Anyone who’s secretly or openly craving chicken sandwiches, tenders and nuggets is in for a real treat this week. Three local and national chicken chains have announced their expansion around Colorado in the coming days and months. Dave’s Hot Chicken out of Los Angeles debuted its first Denver store back...
COLORADO STATE
Mashed

Beware This Grocery Store Lobster Gimmick

Lobster is truly a decadent food. It's described as sweet, with a rich, melt-in-your-mouth taste (via Fish for Thought), and has long been associated with romantic dinners. Of course, despite the joy of surprising your love with a candlelit dinner of lobster tail, you probably aren't exactly able to buy lobster as much as you would like, considering the cost. But out of love — of either your partner or the decadent taste of lobster — you scrape some money together and go out to your local supermarket. Grab some candles, ingredients for a salad, the best silverware you can find, and finally, you take some time to look into that big aquarium tank by the seafood displays of packaged fish and crab cakes and try your best to pick the best-looking lobster. You head back home, prepare the lobster according to Gordon Ramsey's specifications, and await your partner. Once the surprised reaction wears off, you two sit down and dig into that sweet, buttery — unless it isn't. Unless it's off. Surprise — and not in a good way.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
pasadenaweekly.com

Galco’s Soda Pop Stop: A local legend lives

If there is one place that typifies Highland Park’s generationally diverse and eccentric nature, it just might be Galco’s Soda Pop Stop. The store has been a reliably quirky neighborhood fixture on York Boulevard since 1955. John Nese, 78, represents the second generation of ownership at that location. Galco’s Soda Pop Stop was founded in 1896 as an Italian grocery store.
PASADENA, CA
theimpulsivebuy.com

REVIEW: Jet-Puffed S’moagie S’mores Sandwich

Jet-Puffed Marshmallows has partnered with Italian sandwich shop and “best sandwich in New York City” list frequenter Alidoro to crank out a s’mores/prosciutto hoagie mashup in honor of National Sandwich Day. I’m not sure why marshmallows need to muscle in on Sandwich Day, but here we are. I’ll be on the lookout for a Heinz Ketchup collabo on National Toasted Marshmallow Day next August 30th. (Marketing execs, this is a joke. Don’t do it. But if you do, I’ll be there.)
RESTAURANTS
KRDO News Channel 13

Locally-owned Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium preps for National Sandwich Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There's a place in Colorado Springs where one condiment reigns supreme: it's mustard at Colonel Mustard's Sandwich Emporium. The owners, wife and husband, Karrie Williams and Mark Jakusovszky love mustard so much that they have over 100 mustards lining their walls on display, and 65 mustards available for purchase. Colonel The post Locally-owned Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium preps for National Sandwich Day appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
piratesandprincesses.net

Review of Pulled Pork Sandwich at Hard Rock Café

One of the longest running restaurants at Universal Orlando is the Hard Rock Café. Hard Rock Cafes can literally be found throughout the world. However, this location is marketed as the largest one in the world. The food at the Orlando location is like what you might find at another Hard Rock Café. This location is worth your time during a busy theme park day though. Hard Rock Café is literally between Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.
ORLANDO, FL
WCNC

Celebrate National Sandwich Day with these local bites

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a local spot to celebrate National Sandwich Day, Heidi Billotto has you covered. New to Charlotte this year is Plant Joy - creative options - all vegan and very delicious. This is a walk up counter service only spot at Camp North End.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mashed

Subway Is Still Celebrating National Sandwich Day With This Extended Deal

Though the food holiday is officially celebrated on November 3, technically every day is National Sandwich Day at Subway — at least, it is for the rest of the week. The sandwich chain is keeping the festivities going with a promotion that's not one day long, but four, according to a press release sent to Mashed. Beginning on November 3 and lasting until November 6, Subway customers who buy two footlong sandwiches will get a third one free of charge.
RESTAURANTS
Only In Colorado

The Jumbo Margarita At Casa Sanchez II In Colorado Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious

Whether you are having the world’s longest week or have a reason to celebrate, there is nothing better than a margarita… Agree? Since margaritas are so versatile and somewhat easy to make, they can be made at home or found at most places; however, if you want one that is delicious and gigantic, you will […] The post The Jumbo Margarita At Casa Sanchez II In Colorado Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.
COLORADO STATE
theleadernews.com

Review: Shandy's offers good bites in heart of Heights

The hustle and bustle of West 19th Street can easily distract you and compete for your attention if you don’t have a destination in mind. But I was headed for Shandy’s Cafe for lunch, an inviting little spot that shares an entrance with AG Antiques and has become a go-to spot for professionals and families alike in the heart of the Heights.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy