Toledo, OH

Unfortunate ending for Toledo native Bryce Mitchell

By By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
 9 days ago

The play of the season came just a few minutes before the hurdle heard ‘round Lucas County.

Bryce Mitchell, a senior wide receiver from Bowsher, had a one-handed 28-yard touchdown catch that attracted oohs and ahhs from the college football populace and gave Toledo a 13-3 lead in a must-win game against Western Michigan.

“It was probably one of the best catches I’ve ever had,” Mitchell said. “It was a concentration catch. I had to fend off the defender with my one hand and catch the ball with the other.”

And then disaster struck.

Mitchell was returning a kick along the UT sideline when he hurdled a Western Michigan player. While Mitchell was airborne a second Western Michigan player pulled him out of bounds, causing him to land awkwardly on his left leg.

“It was one of my go-to moves because I can jump really high,” Mitchell said. “I jumped over the first player, but the second guy nicked my leg and took me off balance.”

Multiple people had to assist Mitchell to the medical tent because he couldn’t put weight on the leg. He already knew it wasn’t good, though. Soon enough, it became official -- a torn ACL.

Moments after making the catch of the season, Mitchell’s college career was over.

“It’s a big loss for our team,” Toledo coach Jason Candle said. “He’s somebody who’s had an impactful season and an impactful career. The biggest loss is you feel for the kid and the young man because he’s worked really hard to get to this point. He’s changed in a lot of ways since he came here as a freshman. As guys’ careers progress, you always want to see them go out and have a really good finish. You want their experience to be a really positive one. It hurts.”

The loss resonated in the wide receiver meeting room, where Mitchell was popular. In 53 career games, he had 70 receptions for 1,29 yards and 11 touchdowns. Mitchell had 15 receptions for 201 yards and two touchdowns this season, and his 27.7 yards per kick return ranked 11th nationally.

In the six-game 2020 season, Mitchell had a team-high four touchdown catches and was second in the MAC with 23.5 yards per catch. He was second-team all-conference in 2019 with a team-high 679 receiving yards, sixth-most in the MAC. Mitchell averaged nearly 20 yards per catch, which ranked in the top 20 nationally.

“It’s extremely difficult,” fellow senior wide receiver Danzel McKinley-Lewis said. “I’ve seen it happen plenty of times before. It’s a horrible experience. I’ve talked to him numerous times. He’s in high spirits. He understands the situation.”

The injury has been difficult on Mitchell, who recently welcomed a baby son. In the spring, Mitchell planned on signing an NFL contract as an undrafted free agent. Now, the time table could be thrown off because of his rehab schedule.

However, the goal hasn’t changed. Mitchell is determined to get healthy and make his way to the NFL.

“He’s in good spirits and will crush his rehab, I’m sure, and put himself in a position where he can play again some day,” Candle said.

Injuries are the dark side of sports, especially in contact-heavy football when every play could be someone’s last. But it’s a known risk, something that also elevates players into potential game-changing roles when they least expect it.

“This is football. Next man up,” McKinley-Lewis said. “Everybody has to do their job.”

The outpouring of support from family, friends, and community members has shown Mitchell how many people are rooting for him, with the crush of messages so prevalent that he’s actually had to shut his phone off to relax.

The hometown kid’s career didn’t end how he envisioned, scoring a touchdown against Akron on senior day with dozens of family members in attendance. But he won’t dwell on the final chapter in the city where he’s achieved so much -- all-city and all-district honors on the football field, a school-record 23-feet, 11¼-inch long jump in the City League championship, and back-to-back CL championships on the basketball court.

“It’s been real special being from Toledo,” Mitchell said. “You think you’ll never see anything different. When you come to campus, it’s like a whole different world. You meet a lot of new people. I’ve met my best friends here. I’ve been through a lot here. It’s been a good time. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs, but I wouldn’t take any of it back. I have no regrets.”

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
580K+
Views
