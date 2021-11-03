First ballot initiative to change policing in Minneapolis fails

The inhabitants of Minneapolis, the city at the center of world news for the killing of African American George Floyd choked by the knee of the white policeman Derek Chauvin, have decided to keep their police department tight. On Tuesday, voters rejected – with 56 percent of the vote – a reform proposal to turn it into a new “Department of Public Security” that would adopt a “holistic” approach to crime, writes the New York Times. The measure provided for a total upheaval in the organization of the police, with the intention of shifting the focus on crime prevention: the functions of the new Department would be determined by the mayor and the city council; the minimum levels of agents would be canceled and much more resources allocated to recruit psychologists and social workers. But the citizens of Minneapolis – a city facing the most murders since the mid-1990s – said “no thanks: we want the police to change, but we also want them to stay.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO