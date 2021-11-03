CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

First ballot initiative to change policing in Minneapolis fails

By CNN
KDRV
 10 days ago

Voters in Minneapolis rejected a ballot measure to overhaul policing that would have given the city council oversight of a new Department of Public Safety and done away with a requirement to employ a minimum number of police officers tied to the city's population, CNN projects.

www.kdrv.com

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Police Chiefs Concerned Over Outcome Of Minneapolis Ballot Question

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All eyes are on Minneapolis and Question 2 on the ballot. It’s top of mind for the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association annual meeting in St. Cloud on Election Day. They too are waiting to see what voters decide. Police chiefs tell WCCO the outcome of Question 2 will impact the policing profession. “I think law enforcement across the state is concerned. I think that just the question that is on the ballot is to some extent delegitimizing what we do...
ballotpedia.org

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Question 2, Replace Police Department with Department of Public Safety Initiative (November 2021)

Minneapolis Question 2, the Replace Police Department with Department of Public Safety Initiative, was on the ballot as an initiative in Minneapolis on November 2, 2021. It was defeated. A "yes" vote supported this charter amendment to:. * replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety (DPS);
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KVUE

Prop A, police staffing initiative, fails to pass in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin voters struck down a proposition to increase Austin Police Department (APD) staffing. Results show 68% of individuals voted against it in the November 2021 election. Proposition A was one of two Austin positions on the Nov. 2 ballot. It would have required APD to have two...
Ballotpedia News

Campaigns surrounding Minneapolis initiative to replace police department raised $4.56 million, with supporters out-raising opponents by 2-to-1

Campaigns surrounding Minneapolis initiative to replace police department raised $4.56 million, with supporters out-raising opponents by 2-to-1 On Nov. 2, voters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will decide Question 2 to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety. Under the citizen initiative, the DPS would be responsible for “a comprehensive public health approach to safety,” including the employment of licensed police officers if needed to fulfill the department’s responsibilities. Question 2 would remove the minimum funding requirement for police (1.7 police employees per 1,000 residents) from the Minneapolis Charter.
HuffingtonPost

Minneapolis Voters Reject Ballot Measure To Dismantle City Police Department

Almost a year and a half after Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd, voters on Tuesday rejected a ballot measure calling to dismantle the city’s police department. The referendum on Tuesday’s ballot, known as Question 2, sought to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a department of public...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

Minneapolis voters saw life without police — and soundly rejected a Defund ballot initiative

Reality has caught up with the Defund the Police movement. Minneapolis voters, suffering through a bloody crime wave, resoundingly rejected a ballot initiative Tuesday that would have dismantled the city’s police department and replaced it with social workers. The vote has significance for public safety nationwide. Defund advocacy began in...
d1softballnews.com

Minneapolis “saves” the Police, fails Black Lives Matter’s revenge

The inhabitants of Minneapolis, the city at the center of world news for the killing of African American George Floyd choked by the knee of the white policeman Derek Chauvin, have decided to keep their police department tight. On Tuesday, voters rejected – with 56 percent of the vote – a reform proposal to turn it into a new “Department of Public Security” that would adopt a “holistic” approach to crime, writes the New York Times. The measure provided for a total upheaval in the organization of the police, with the intention of shifting the focus on crime prevention: the functions of the new Department would be determined by the mayor and the city council; the minimum levels of agents would be canceled and much more resources allocated to recruit psychologists and social workers. But the citizens of Minneapolis – a city facing the most murders since the mid-1990s – said “no thanks: we want the police to change, but we also want them to stay.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

