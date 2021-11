Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin left his press conference Tuesday angrily after firmly squashing rumors linking him to USC's vacant head coaching job. "I don't have time for that speculation," Tomlin said. "That's a joke to me. I got one of the best jobs in all of professional sport. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football? That will be the last time that I address it, and not only today but moving forward. Never say never - but never ... There's not a booster with a big enough blank check."

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO