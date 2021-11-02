CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysburg, OH

Perrysburg Sculpture Walk now features ‘Fowl Language’

By email the editor
perrysburg.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Perrysburg Sculpture Walk has a new addition to its lineup of 17 sculptures. Pamela...

www.perrysburg.com

Comments / 0

Related
KVAL

"Walking Man" sculpture to be removed from Monroe Park in November

EUGENE, Ore. — The 25-foot tall "Walking Man" sculpture will be removed early in November at Monroe Park, after a five-year "deaccession" process has come to a close. Deaccession means the official removal of an item from a library, museum, or art gallery. The wood and steel sculpture was installed...
EUGENE, OR
perrysburg.com

Opening reception for veterans art show Sunday

The public is welcome to the opening reception for the fifth biennial Veterans Art Show of Northwest Ohio Sunday, November 7, at 2 p.m. An Ohio-based, contemporary sculptor, Heather Tarolli, who works primarily in metal, stained glass and ceramics, will give a talk on “Freedom of Emotions Though Art.” Registration is required at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135, extension 119. Ms…
VISUAL ART
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg theater stages psychological thriller

PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg High School Theatre Department’s fall play “Trap” will be on stage this weekend. Show dates are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Perrysburg High School Auditorium, 13385 Roachton Road. “Trap” is a psychological, documentary-style thriller. In Menachap, California, an incomprehensible...
PERRYSBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perrysburg, OH
Perrysburg, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
perrysburg.com

Perrysburg Boat Club: Sitting pretty on the riverbank

The Perrysburg Boat Club held its grand opening October 3, much to the relief and delight of members, all of whom contributed something by way of work, sweat, patience and pluck to get the new building up and running. “It took from 2015 to 2018 to acquire the building permits, in part because we’re in the historic district,” said Rob Brunner, chair of the building committee and former club…
PERRYSBURG, OH
PopSugar

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrated "Hottieween" in a Skin-Tight Fairy Costume (Wings Included)

I'm willing to bet Megan Thee Stallion (and her nail artist) hasn't gotten a wink of sleep since Oct. 1, but it was well worth it for the sizzling outfits and scary looks she delivered all month long. To round out spooky season, Megan fully embraced the spirit of Halloween by hosting a "Hottieween 2021" party, where she broke out a skin-tight fairy costume that's basically a PG-13 adaptation of Tinker Bell's classic look.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Connie Needham Played Elizabeth Bradford on "Eight Is Enough." See Her Now at 61.

If you grew up in the '70s, you probably remember Eight Is Enough, ABC's dramatic comedy about a widowed newspaper columnist and his eight children. The show ran for five seasons before wrapping in 1981—and during that time, the sizable family gained a following to match. The youngest of the five girls in the brood, Elizabeth Bradford, was played by actor Connie Needham, who was just 18 when the show premiered. Today, Needham is 61 and has moved into another field of entertainment in her native California. Read on to see her now!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

See the cast of Yellowstone and their real-life families

Kevin Costner leads the series as family man John Dutton, who heads up the Yellowstone Ranch. In real life, Kevin is something of a family man himself and is both a father and a grandfather! The 66-year-old has been married twice over his lifetime. He got hitched for the first time in 1975 when he was still in college to fellow student Cindy Silva. While together, they welcomed three children: daughters Annie and Lily and son Joe. All three are now in their thirties and have children of their own.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fowl#Sculptures#Language
Power 93.7 WBLK

Town Of Hamburg Now Featured In Monopoly Game

With the holiday season upon us, there is a new Monopoly game that your friends and family that live in Hamburg will love. The newest version of Monopoly features businesses and landmarks from the Town and Village of Hamburg. I was recently in the Walmart on Southwestern Blvd, in Hamburg...
HAMBURG, NY
Nashville Parent

New Walk-Through Art Experience Featuring Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel Brings Rome to Nashville

A new interactive, digital art experience is set to pop up at Nashville's Opry Mills Mall starting Nov. 12, 2021 through Jan. 16, 2022. Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is coming to Opry Mills Mall November 12, 2021 through January 16, 2022. The global exhibition, produced in conjunction with CBF Productions, will also feature signature events beginning with the Opening Night VIP Experience, Thursday, November 11.
NASHVILLE, TN
New Castle News

Historical Society event features fashions of then and now

Sounds of laughter and the tinkling of tea cups filled the Greer Mansion drawing room at the high tea and fashion show hosted Oct. 3 by the Lawrence County Historical Society’s archives committee. The event was led by mistress of ceremonies Michele Goodman Jones, a local etiquette coach and author.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
palmbeachillustrated.com

Sculpture in Motion at Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens

The fifth annual Sculpture in Motion–The Art of Pre- and Post-War Automobiles returns to the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens (ANSG) on Saturday, November 13. The day-long event will honor Gold Star Families of Palm Beach County and local veterans, and will conclude with a Grand Tour Parade of Cars. From...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WTRF

Walk-in booster clinic Thursday will feature all three brands

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Whether your original COVID 19 shots were Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you won’t need to mix and match—they’ll have what you need. The Belmont County Health Department has gotten a lot of calls and requests for boosters with the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Columbus Telegram

WATCH NOW: Columbus Out of the Darkness Walk

Emily Mach, co-chair of the 2021 Columbus Out of the Darkness Walk, speaks during the event held Oct. 23 at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium. The walk raises funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
COLUMBUS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy