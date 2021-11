The concept of being “in between” has always fascinated me. One of my long-time favorite music albums is called Somewhere at the Bottom of the River Between Vega and Altair by La Dispute, drawing on the Chinese folktale “The Cowherd and the Weaver Girl.” Despite the original story being written in Chinese, the language of the story as told in the album is something completely understandable to anyone, as music is a universal language. Essentially, the story is about finding comfort in the gray area—the two lovers, Vega and Altair, cannot meet except for once a year, crossing a bridge over the Milky Way to meet in between heaven and Earth.

