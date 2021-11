It's not quite as big as the group last week for the game against Clemson, but the University of Louisville football staff has another big recruiting weekend on tap. Louisville will host one official visitor on campus and is expected to welcome more than 50 visitors for unofficial visits on Saturday when the Cardinals play Syracuse. The game is at noon and will also be the game where Lamar Jackson's number is retired.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO