Bike Walk Golden Isles recruiting members

A local organization devoted to promoting bicycle and pedestrian safety in the Golden Isles is inviting new members to join its work.

Bike Walk Golden Isles recently filed for 501c3 nonprofit status and elected a board of directors focused on its mission to support events that encourage biking, walking and wheelchair mobility in the community, develop and deliver educational and safety programs to local schools and others in the community and work with local leaders to develop and improve biking infrastructure.

The group is now recruiting members, who can register online at www.bikewalkgoldenisles.org. They’re also seeking businesses and other organizations interested in providing benefits to members and supporting BWGI’s work.

“Folks who are interested in helping the community, coming up with ideas and making a positive impact in that area are the kind of people we’d love to have as members,” said Van Black, board chair.

Others serving on the seven-member board are Tyler Vaughn, Kim Campbell, Patti Sistrunk, Anita Collins, Murray Pounds and DuWayne Anderson.

“We’re really excited to have a group of people that all seem passionate about it, about getting more people on bikes, improving the infrastructure or providing bicycle/pedestrian safety education,” said Sistrunk, board secretary.

BWGI leadership is structured into three committees — education, infrastructure and events/community involvement — as well as a new subcommittee devoted to membership.

Georgia Bikes, a statewide advocacy organization, has supported BWGI’s formation over the past couple of years and has been instrumental in helping BWGI reach this point, Sistrunk said.

The paid membership costs range from $15 for students to $100 for sustaining members.

“We really want to have this established group of folks that will support volunteer opportunities for events around the Golden Isles that might promote bicycling and walking or bike/ped safety,” Sistrunk said.

Members will also be able to serve as a collective voice that can help influence decisions about county infrastructure and increase opportunities for safe biking, walking and rolling, she said.

As the group waits for approval of its nonprofit status, it’s been busy and has stayed involved in numerous community events and efforts.

BWGI is among the sponsors of this year’s PorchFest in downtown Brunswick set for noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 14. It will set up a tent at the event to promote membership.

PorchFest, during which bands perform from the front porches of homes scattered throughout the neighborhood, is a pedestrian- and cycling-friendly event.

BWGI also plans to set up regular community rides, which may be dubbed “bike party rides” and will bring cyclists together for leisurely and family-friendly rides.

Another ongoing project is a partnership with the Brunswick Marina to facilitate the donation of bikes to local schools.

The Brunswick Marina is going through a renovation process that will include a revamp of a building in which it has long stored bikes for boaters to temporarily use. The bikes will soon be replaced. BWGI plans to refurbish the old ones and give them to local schools.

“It’s sort of a repurposing program, taking some bikes that they were probably just going to throw away and getting them into the community,” Black said.

A big focus for the organization will be on improving infrastructure so that biking and walking is safer and more accessible.

BWGI intends to set up a study that will count the number of cyclists and pedestrians in some parts of the community that are known for having unsafe infrastructure.

“Then we will be armed with information to go back to the county and to the city and say, ‘Hey, look at all these people who are impacted by this dangerous situation,’” Black said. “It’s going to be very, very helpful to have some real numbers and show officials how many people are impacted by that.”

The group will also promote wheelchair accessibility concerns, which are especially prevalent in downtown Brunswick, Black said.

“We want to be at the forefront of helping make...Brunswick...very wheelchair-accessible and wheelchair-friendly for folks,” he said.

Sistrunk hopes to see BWGI play a role similar to that of other advocacy organizations around the state and become a resource for community members and stakeholders.

“I’d love for us to be influential enough in decisions that are being made regarding the infrastructure in the community,” she said. “I’d also love to see us have volunteers at events.”

She also hopes to eventually see Brunswick or the entire community earn a “bicycle-friendly” city or community designation from the League of American Bicyclists.

“People think of the Golden Isles, especially the islands like Jekyll and St. Simons, as being very bike/ped friendly and people walk and bike everywhere,” Sistrunk said. “But I want it to go beyond just the tourism and the people recreationally biking and walking. I think we can embrace biking and walking as a form of transportation. Some people do already have to do that, but let’s make sure that it’s safe.”

Black encouraged anyone with an interest in this work to join the group.

“We want members so that we can get input from them and learn from them about what’s needed in the community and what’s wanted in the community, and then we are new enough where we can be flexible to start implementing those kinds of things,” he said.

Anyone interested with questions about becoming a member or a sponsor can contact Black at vblack@vangardventures.com.