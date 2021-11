It’s common knowledge that most Range Rovers will never see terrain more rugged than a pot hole-festered parkway or a loose gravel road. Few owners will ever need or even want to ford a river or climb a mountain, but there’s comfort in knowing you could if you needed. Luxury isn’t just soft materials and posh features. It’s also having more capability than you’ll likely need. That is, of course, the whole point of the Range Rover—and has been throughout its 50-year history. The new 2022 Range Rover, only the fifth design to date, is no different and continues to fulfill a Range Rover’s purpose of taking its driver anywhere they wanna go in opulent style.

