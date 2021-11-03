Sweet Georgia's Juke Joint to celebrate shrimp and grits

Buy Now

While local coronavirus cases are thankfully receding, many of the area’s hallmark fall events were already shelved. The Jekyll Island Shrimp and Grits Festival was, unfortunately, one of these.

The multi-day celebration of the coastal fare was slated to be held this weekend, but was canceled by organizers earlier this year due to the unpredictability of the pandemic. The festival will return for its 15th anniversary Nov. 4 to 6, 2022.

The cancelation was certainly a disappointment to the hundreds of locals and visitors who look forward to it each year. But in the spirit of the event and the Southern staple it celebrates, one Jekyll-based restaurant is planning its own hommage to the dish.

Located in the Jekyll Island Beach Village, Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint has been serving up classic comfort food like fried chicken and pork sandwiches since 2017. Naturally, shrimp and grits is one of the oceanfront restaurant’s most popular items. General Manager Will Colton notes that both tourists and locals gravitate toward the menu item.

“It’s really about nostalgia, and it’s something that people just have to try when they come over to the island,” he said.

The Juke Joint’s shrimp and grits recipe originally debuted on the menu of the brand’s flagship location in downtown Atlanta. The shrimp are cooked with shallots and tarragon, and topped with freshly fried, thinly sliced onion rings, fresh diced tomato and parsley.

The result, Colton says, is pretty incredible.

“People really love it,” he said. “It’s definitely one of the most popular dishes.”

To celebrate those fabulous flavors, the Juke Joint is hosting its own shrimp and grits festival. It will add two additional takes on the recipe to the menu over the weekend.

“We just wanted to do something since the festival isn’t happening this year. We wanted the folks who may have been traveling for it or who live here can still come out and get their shrimp and grits,” Colton said. “We’ll be doing two other flavors — a barbecue shrimp and grits and then a butter and herb shrimp and grits.”

Drink specials will continue throughout the weekend. Some of the restaurant’s signature libations include “moonshine cocktails” like the Down South, crafted with peach moonshine, sweet tea, cranberry and lemonade.

The restaurant will also be offering live music Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“We’ll have Tim Akins from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Josh Nunn, the saxophonist from DeFunk from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday,” he said. “Then we’ll have Tim back from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. They’re both very popular.”

As the restaurant shifts into “offseason” mode, Colton says they will continue to find ways of engaging the community. One of their upcoming initiatives is supporting The Brunswick Chapter of the Links Inc. in its mission to collect school supplies for local children in need.

“We have a charity event with the Links that will begin Nov. 28 in conjunction with the Holly Jolly Jekyll event. We will be the drop off point for the school supplies and personal care products,” he said. “Then on Dec. 18, members of the Links will be on hand for an event to officially collect those items.”

Jekyll Island’s Juke Joint Shrimp & Grits

Serves Four

Ingredients for shrimp and butter sauce:

¾ lb. butter

1 Tbsp. chopped shallots

1 tsp. tarragon

1 tsp. salt

¼ tsp. white pepper

(20) tail-on, shrimp

Ingredients for grits:

1 qt. stone ground grits

2 cups water

4 cups whole milk

2 cups heavy cream

¾ cup butter

1 ½ Tbsp. salt

Ingredients for topping:

1 small tomato (diced)

2 tbsp. chopped parsley

1 small onion

4 tbsp. flour

1 cup of oil

Directions:

To prepare the grits, bring the water, milk and heavy cream to a low boil. Add grits, butter and salt and cook until soft (about 30 minutes), stirring periodically. Set aside and keep warm.

Slice onion into thin rings. Shake in the flour and drop in hot oil. Fry for about 3 minutes.

Melt ¾ lb. of butter in a large pan over medium heat. Add shallots, stirring frequently, until translucent (about 2 minutes). Stir in tarragon and cook an additional minute.Add shrimp and season with salt and pepper.

Cook until the shrimp is pink and fully cooked (about 3-4 minutes; do not overcook). Serve immediately over the grits, topped with diced tomatoes, fried onions and parsley.