Little interest in watching vote count

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
 3 days ago

Glynn County election officials received hundreds of calls and in-person requests Tuesday from people seeking information about their polling place location or for a sample ballot.

Christina Redden, assistant supervisor of the Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration, said it was encouraging to see so much interest in the Brunswick municipal elections featuring eight candidates for mayor and four for a North Ward Commission seat.

But there was a problem.

Redden said about half the callers and in-person visitors lived outside Brunswick city limits and aren’t eligible to vote in city elections.

“We’ve gotten lots of calls from people in the county asking why they can’t vote in the city elections,” she said. “If the county could vote in this election, we’d have a huge turnout.”

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Redden estimated 10 percent of the registered voters in the city had cast a ballot.

Redden said the mail-in ballots that arrived by Monday were scanned but not tabulated, which she said would make the process counting the votes quicker. Election officials unsealed two more mail-in ballots and scanned them into the tabulator late Tuesday afternoon before the polls closed.

Election officials quickly tabulated the absentee and early voting results after the polls closed at 7 p.m.

The public was allowed to watch election officials throughout the process of opening and counting the ballots, but nobody took advantage of the opportunity.

Election officials have said they’d prefer a gallery watching the process to ensure transparency in the way elections are conducted and ensure there is no doubt votes are accurately counted.

