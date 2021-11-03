Aftermarket Providers Branch Into New Aircraft Textile Offerings

Like most industries, the automotive industry has seen a shift to digital in the past year due to the pandemic. The aftermarket business is no different. The used-vehicle and CPO markets have been hot throughout 2021. According to TrueCar, the used-vehicle and CPO market industry expected 3.7 million sales of used cars and trucks during July. And the SAAR for used-vehicle sales stood at 39 million, according to recent reports from Cox Automotive. With that momentum, the market is expected to remain strong for the foreseeable future.

RETAIL ・ 11 DAYS AGO