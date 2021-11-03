CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aftermarket Providers Branch Into New Aircraft Textile Offerings

Aviation Week
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Branching Into Interior Materials Company: AJW Technique Interiors Product: AJW Group recently launched AJW Technique Interiors, which specializes in aircraft interiors,...

aviationweek.com

Aviation Week

Fast 5: Global Jet Capital CEO's Outlook On Business Aviation

Vivek Kaushal joined Global Jet Capital in 2015, and since 2019 has served as chief operating officer. In July, he assumed the role of CEO from Shawn Vick, now executive chairman of Global Jet Capital. Kaushal has spent 30 years in large equipment financing, including at GE Capital Business Aviation...
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

CycloTech Looks For Initial Uses For Cyclorotor Propulsion System

The fast-spinning, carbon-fiber-black cylinders of CycloTech’s cyclorotors are a far cry from the paddle-wheel cycloidal propellers of the early 20th century. But the principle behind this compact and agile electric propulsion system is the same. Based in Linz, Austria, the startup has conducted... CycloTech Looks For Initial Uses For Cyclorotor...
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

Lufthansa Technik: Nascent Recovery Reflected in MRO Result

With a tentative recovery underway for European airlines, Lufthansa Technik has registered a vast improvement in quarterly performance. The world’s largest MRO provider saw revenue rise to just over €1 billion ($1.2 billion) for the three months to Sep. 30, versus €693 million in the prior-year... Lufthansa Technik: Nascent Recovery...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Namibian Regional Operator FlyWestair Rebrands As FlyNamibia

Following the collapse earlier this year of national carrier Air Namibia, regional operator FlyWestair has rebranded as FlyNamibia. FlyWestair, which was established in 2019, was the southwest African nation’s first privately owned airline. Parent company Westair Aviation started as an aircraft... Subscription Required. Namibian Regional Operator FlyWestair Rebrands As FlyNamibia...
WORLD
Aviation Week

Wheels Up Latest Provider To Restrict New Customer Flights

Wheels Up is the latest in a growing list of private flight operators to restrict flying for new customers to keep service high for existing members amid a growing influx of new business and limited capacity. U.S. business jet traffic remains high, with October departures up 43% compared to a year...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Dufour Aerospace Launches Unmanned Cargo eVTOL

Swiss startup Dufour Aerospace has launched a tiltwing unmanned cargo aircraft as a step toward development of its planned Aero3 passenger-carrying electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The unmanned Aero2 is based on a scaled-technology demonstrator flown by Dufour in 2020... Subscription Required. Dufour Aerospace Launches Unmanned Cargo eVTOL is published in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Startup Wright Wants Electric BAe 146 Ready By 2026

U.S. startup Wright Electric plans to convert a 100-seat BAe 146 regional jet to zero-emissions electric propulsion for entry into service in 2026. Wright is focusing on 1-hr. flights over routes of 400 nm or shorter at jets speeds and altitudes. The company is ground-testing a 2-megawatt electric... Subscription Required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Bombardier’s $400M Assembly Plant On Track For 2023 Completion, Company Says

Bombardier’s new $400 million manufacturing center at Toronto Pearson International Airport, announced in 2019, is on track for completion in 2023, the company said during a local event Nov. 2. The 770,000-ft.2 center will house final assembly of Bombardier Global business jets, including its... Subscription Required. Bombardier’s $400M Assembly Plant...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Aviation Week

Slow-Recovering Engine MRO Moves Toward New Products, Services

A greater need for tailored engine solutions such as on-wing services and quick-turn capabilities from MROs is occurring because of the continued slowdown in full overhauls in the commercial engine aftermarket. Speaking on a webinar previewing Aviation Week’s Aero-Engines Europe last month, Sabrina... Slow-Recovering Engine MRO Moves Toward New Products,...
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

As 737 MAX Fleet Grows, MRO Spending Will Follow

The Boeing 737 MAX has been in service for slightly more than four years, yet its legacy is already defined—at least in part. Two fatal accidents, a global grounding that still has not been lifted completely, an unprecedented design review and mandatory changes to win over regulators (Inside MRO... As...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

NRO Releases Commercial Imagery RFP

The U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) on Nov. 3 released a request for proposals to industry for the Electro-Optical Commercial Layer (EOCL), a step for improved commercial imagery with a specific focus on intelligence and military needs. The RFP is open to U.S.-owned, operated and... Subscription Required. NRO Releases Commercial...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wjct.org

Boeing plans 400 jobs at new military aircraft complex

As a trio of U.S. Navy F/A-18 jets roared overhead after takeoff from Cecil Airport, the genesis of the 370,000-square-foot complex where they will be overhauled was being held on the ground below Wednesday morning. Within a year and a half, a $156 million maintenance, repair and overhaul site facility...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Aviation Week

GA-ASI, Kratos To Compete For New OBSS Combat Aircraft

A day after awarding Kratos a similar deal, the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) signed a $17.8 million contract with General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) to spend the next 12 months designing and developing an Off-Board Sensing Station (OBSS) aircraft. Both companies’ designs will... Subscription Required. GA-ASI, Kratos To Compete...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wardsauto.com

Digital Shift Presents Aftermarket Opportunities

Like most industries, the automotive industry has seen a shift to digital in the past year due to the pandemic. The aftermarket business is no different. The used-vehicle and CPO markets have been hot throughout 2021. According to TrueCar, the used-vehicle and CPO market industry expected 3.7 million sales of used cars and trucks during July. And the SAAR for used-vehicle sales stood at 39 million, according to recent reports from Cox Automotive. With that momentum, the market is expected to remain strong for the foreseeable future.
RETAIL
Aviation Week

CycloTech Completes Hover Tests Of Cyclorotor Electric Propulsion Demo

Austria’s CycloTech is in discussions on the first application of its cyclorotor electric propulsion system after completing initial hover flight tests of a subscale demonstrator. As a first step, the Linz-based company aims to find applications for the technology as an auxiliary propulsion system... Subscription Required. CycloTech Completes Hover Tests...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Fast 5: State of TAP M&E’s Engine Business

Filipe Morais de Almeida, TAP Maintenance & Engineering VP of marketing and sales, talked with Aviation Week editor Lee Ann Shay about how the Portuguese airline MRO is building back its business. How is TAP Maintenance & Engineering’s business? Is it ramping up? Yes, things are ramping up but not...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Vietnam, Airbus Sign Satellite Cooperation Agreement

SINGAPORE—The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST), French national space center CNES and Airbus have inked a letter of intent to cooperate on Earth-observation satellites, including development of VNREDSat-2. Airbus says the agreement is expected to facilitate the Vietnam Space... Subscription Required. Vietnam, Airbus Sign Satellite Cooperation Agreement is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Japanese Airline Company ANA Invests in Virgin Orbit Flights

ANA Holdings has an agreement that sets the stage for the purchase of 20 Virgin One LauncherOne rocket flights that would take off from Japan. ANA Holdings, the owners of Japan’s largest airline, and several partners will provide funding for the manufacturing of a new set of mobile ground support...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

ATSG Bolstering 767-300 Converted Freighter Fleet

In a further sign of the aviation sector’s growing appetite for cargo capacity, U.S.-based Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) has contracted with Boeing to convert four 767-300s to 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCFs). Wilmington, Ohio-headquartered ATSG is the world’s largest lessor of 767... Subscription Required. ATSG Bolstering 767-300 Converted Freighter...
WILMINGTON, OH
bizjournals

Opinion: Choosing a security provider — understanding the offerings

There is an ongoing issue of traditional managed service providers attempting to transition to providing security services beyond the typical endpoint security or vulnerability scans, and the varied level of success that some have had. First, I want to note it is possible to make this transition successfully. Many managed...
TECHNOLOGY

