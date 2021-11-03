Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Valparaiso, Chile – EMSC

The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake near Leesport Friday morning. The magnitude 1.6 quake was recorded on November 12, at a depth of 5.1 kilometers, West South West of Leesport, close to Plum Creek Road and Davis Bridge Road. The recorded time was 2:06am Friday morning. The...
BEIJING (Reuters) – Two foreign athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 during test events for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, Huang Chun, an official of the Games organising committee, said on Friday. Both are lugers of the same nationality and have been transferred to quarantine hotels, he told a news...
TOKYO (Reuters) -SBI Holdings Inc on Friday said it would consider taking a majority stake in Shinsei Bank Ltd if it succeeds in its $1.1 billion tender offer to raise its stake in the mid-sized lender to 48% from about 20%. However, SBI will retract its offer if Shinsei Bank...
BEIJING (Reuters) – In just 10 days after a blizzard of meetings and official notices, Chinese regulators last month nearly halved soaring domestic prices for thermal coal, the main source of power for the world’s No. 2 economy. Beijing’s raft of interventions underscored the extent – and some limitations –...
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s exports growth likely slowed in October, snapping seven-months of double-digit expansion due to dwindling car shipments, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. The data is expected to highlight risks the export-reliant economy faces as prolonged supply constraints, rising raw material prices and higher import costs from...
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s economy shrank 4.5% in the third quarter, losing its second quarter bounce, data released on Friday showed, but the central bank expected a quick recovery as coronavirus restrictions are eased and economic activities resume. The contraction was markedly worse than the median forecast for a...
HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam’s government is aiming to fix a coronavirus-induced labour shortage by end of this year or early in 2022, its prime minister said on Friday, as it seeks to revive its economy after the steepest quarterly contraction on record. Businesses are struggling to restore full operations in...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal from Nov. 15-20, the State Department said on Thursday. In Nairobi, Blinken will meet with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to discuss topics including cooperation on ending the COVID-19 pandemic and regional security issues such as Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan, the department said in a statement.
(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. A growing COVID-19 cluster in China’s Dalian has spurred the port city to limit outbound travel, cut offline school classes and close a few cultural venues after being told by authorities to contain the outbreak more quickly. On Friday, Dalian called on residents not to leave their home unless necessary.
(Reuters) – Asian bonds received lowest foreign inflow this year in October, hit by concerns over higher inflation levels and a slowdown in China’s economy. Overseas investors purchased a combined net total of $2.25 billion in Indonesian, Malaysian, South Korean, Thai and Indian bonds last month, the smallest buying since December 2020, data from regulatory authorities and bond market associations showed.
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank announced on Friday that its former chief executive and chairman Hilmar Kopper has died at the age of 86. His death followed a brief severe illness, the bank said. Kopper oversaw the nation’s top lender during a period of rapid global expansion. He assumed the helm...
