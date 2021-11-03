Hispanic Heritage Month

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 10 days ago

Students and teachers at Clinton Primary School observed various aspects of...

www.hopeprescott.com

Technician Online

Native American Heritage Month campus resources and organizations

With so many opportunities on campus, it can sometimes be overwhelming for students to find ways to find ways to connect with peers of similar identities and experiences. Students can consult this list to learn more about organizations offering support and resources to those of Native American heritage. Multicultural Student Affairs - Talley...
SCIENCE
yaktrinews.com

Reading for the Future: Honoring Native American Heritage Month

RICHLAND, Wash. — In honor of Native American Heritage Month during November, Reading for the Future, in partnership with the Children's Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia, highlights a local Native American Storyteller, John Cox. Cox is a member of the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians and...
RICHLAND, WA
Daily Local News

Downingtown schools recognize Indian Heritage Month

DOWNINGTOWN — Downingtown Area School District, its Cultural Equity Task Force team and the school community at large continue to make a concerted effort to celebrate many of our nation's month-long observances. Once again, DASD is looking forward to the upcoming, district-wide programs and celebrations that are in store this year. This November, they highlight the celebration of Indian Heritage Month and Native American Heritage Month.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
reportforamerica.org

Native American Heritage Month: A Conversation with Sierra Clark

November is Native American Heritage Month, and to celebrate, Report for America is launching a weekly series highlighting our Indigenous corps members, their reflections and their stories. This week, we spoke to corps member Sierra Clark, of the Traverse City Record-Eagle. Here is what she had to say:. "The most...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hispanic Culture#Public Schools#Clinton Primary School
uoregon.edu

Native American Heritage Month: Education, Reflection, Accountability

Celebrating Native American Heritage Month at the University of Oregon means being with community. It has been such a great opportunity for me to attend events that occur during Native Heritage Month. My name is Stacia Henry and I am Paiute from the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe located in Nixon,...
EUGENE, OR
wabi.tv

Native American Heritage Month kickoff celebration in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - November is Native American Heritage Month. Downtown Bangor Partnership is preparing a kickoff celebration this Friday and Saturday with native artists and performers. It's sponsored by Wabanaki Public Health & Wellness. Jason Brown, better known as "Firefly" is a nationally recognized artist and member of the...
BANGOR, ME
NewsBreak
Society
unm.edu

Anthropology department highlights Native American Heritage Month

The University of New Mexico Department of Anthropology is celebrating National Native American Heritage Month in November with a treasure trove of information and resources on its website, including Native American history, scholars, events, research, news and organizations. "The goal of this webpage is to provide a variety of information...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ROTC Serves Veterans

ROTC Serves Veterans

The Hope High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps unit was instrumental in the preparation and presentation of the Hempstead County Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 11 at Hempstead Hall. Cadets from the unit worked with members of the Hope Lions Club, which provided its famous fried catfish, in meal service preparation, line service, wait staffing and cleanup. The cadets performed traditional duties including the presentation of the colors and leading the Pledge of Allegiance, and sang a rousing rendition of the Air Force Hymn during the program. – Ken McLemore/Hope Public Schools.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools Cancels Nov. 19 Classes, Beginning Thanksgiving Break A Day Early

(CBS4) – Denver Public Schools announced Wednesday it will cancel Nov. 19 classes to start the Thanksgiving Break a day early. Superintendent Alex Marrero says the district made the decision because he's seen how stressful and draining the year has already been for students, teachers and staff. He encouraged everyone to care for themselves and to take advantage of the day to get children vaccinated. "Please consider using this additional time to take advantage of the opportunity to have family members vaccinated," Marrero shared in a newsletter. "This is so critical to providing the healthiest learning conditions possible and ensuring our schools...
DENVER, CO
Gratitude Challenge #2

Gratitude Challenge #2

Editor's note…Terrie James will be writing a series of articles about gratitude…this is #2 in the series…. Greetings with your Extension Education Update. Week 2 of the Gratitude Challenge continues. In your in-person transactions with cashiers, baristas and others, take the time to look them in the eye and really...
SOCIETY
hopeprescott.com

Fundraiser Set For Avery’s Chapel Cemetery

A fundraiser has been set for the Avery's Chapel Cemetery Fund in McCaskill. The annual chili and soup supper is set for Friday November 12th at 5:30pm at Avery's Chapel United Methodist Church. Serving begins at 5:30pm. There will also be a raffle for a muzzleloader and a silent auction. The public is invited.
CHARITIES
hopeprescott.com

Hope Veterans Day Program Set

The annual Hope Veterans Day program sponsored by the Hope Civic Clubs is set for November 11th at Hempstead Hall. The sponsors include the Hope Kiwanis Club, Hope Noon Lions, Hope Evening Lions, Hope Rotary Club, and the Hope Civitan Club. Fried catfish and chicken will be served and prepared by the Hope Noon Lions.
FESTIVAL
hopeprescott.com

Kiwanis, Key Club clean up Ron Harrod Blvd.

PRESCOTT – Members of the Prescott Kiwanis Club and Key Club hit Ron Harrod Blvd. Saturday morning to pick up trash. The clubs do this once each semester. After the clean up is done, the students are treated to a meal at Hardee's.
ADVOCACY
hopeprescott.com

HAPS EAST at Veterans Day Gathering

Four students of the Hope Academy of Public Service EAST program, under the direction of EAST Facilitation Jacqueline Brady and HAPS Principal Dr. Carol Ann Duke, participated in the annual Hempstead County Veterans Day Celebration at Hempstead Hall on Nov. 11. Grace Easterling, Ava Brown, Madison Phillips and Lydia Bobo documented the program with video and digital photography as well as presenting door prizes to winners and providing mementoes to veterans in attendance. – Ken McLemore/Hope Public Schools.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
KREX

Clifton Christian Church needs donations for Thanksgiving boxes

CLIFTON, Colo. (KREX) — Clifton Christian Church has helped more than 1500 households in 2021 — which is approximately 44 thousand people! This year, the non-profit food bank has a long list of people pre-registered for food boxes. Six hundred more families can benefit from the project this holiday, if community members can lend a […]
CLIFTON, CO

