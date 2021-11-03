Hispanic Heritage Month

The Hope High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps unit was instrumental in the preparation and presentation of the Hempstead County Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 11 at Hempstead Hall. Cadets from the unit worked with members of the Hope Lions Club, which provided its famous fried catfish, in meal service preparation, line service, wait staffing and cleanup. The cadets performed traditional duties including the presentation of the colors and leading the Pledge of Allegiance, and sang a rousing rendition of the Air Force Hymn during the program. – Ken McLemore/Hope Public Schools.
Comments / 0