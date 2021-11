Well we can put the Deshaun Watson trade drama to bed, for the time being, as the Dolphins did not trade for the Texans quarterback. It appeared Watson only wanted to be traded to Miami, but Stephen Ross made the decision to not move forward with it due to Watson’s legal issues. That doesn’t mean this is over and it will likely be brought up again after the season is over. Tua Tagovailoa now has the rest of the season to prove that he can be the Dolphins franchise quarterback heading forward.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO