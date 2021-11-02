Civil War Ball Saturday

WASHINGTON – The Washington Vintage Dancers will be holding a Civil War Ball on Saturday evening November 6, 2021 at the WPA Gymnasium in Washington, Arkansas as part of the “Town in Conflict” Civil War Weekend at Historic Washington State Park. The evening festivities will begin at...
Historic Washington State Park will host “Town In Conflict School Day” from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, November 5, followed by “Town In Conflict Day” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 6. The Civil War was the most trying time in the nation's history. During November 5th...
The Old Independence Regional Museum will host a Civil War encampment on the museum grounds Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29 and 30. In a release, the museum said visitors are invited to participate as living historians demonstrate various aspects of living in a Confederate camp during the Civil War. Presented...
When speaking of local history, one event mentioned 100% of the time is the Battle of Wyoming. While the battle was an important part of the American Revolution and made household names out of Butler, Denison, Swetland and others, there is another period of our history that deserves just as much attention and produced another set of household names. Names like Beaumont, Hoyt, Ricketts, Bowman and Dana are just a few you may be familiar with, and there is one you may not be familiar with — Crippen. These men made their mark almost 90 years after the Battle of Wyoming, in yet another conflict that produced just as much carnage — the Civil War. This area was a hotbed of political activity during this period. Many in the area were southern sympathizers, had dealings with southern businessmen, and were very anti-Lincoln, but even so, the area produced a number of infantry, cavalry and artillery regiments and parts of regiments based in other parts of the state. Some of the members of these regiments and what they did are listed here:
NEWBURYPORT, MA —Newburyport and the Civil War author, William Hallett and his wife Elizabeth, invite you to join them on Sun., November 7, at 1:00 p.m., to honor Veterans Day for the “Original — Footsteps of Heroes: Civil War” Walking Tour of Newburyport. The approx. 90 minutes walking tour features...
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Four years ago, a deadly white supremacist riot in Charlottesville, Virginia, led pastors in the Tennessee city of Franklin to call for the removal of a Confederate monument in their town square. A lawsuit and political maneuverings made that impractical, but a local leader of a Civil War history nonprofit had a different idea.
There is a civil war underway in America. It’s not the same sort of war we fought more than 150 years ago, when Americans took sides on whether slavery was good or evil, donned blue and gray uniforms, then slaughtered each other on the battlefield. This is a war that’s happening in slow-motion, a largely […]
The post Today’s ‘civil war’ is an attack on the rule of law appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Thing to do Friday evening, why not check out a civil war walking tour of Altoona Local? His story is partnering with Gerard Frederick to lead two walking tours by Lantern featuring Elton, his deep connection with the Civil War. Here’s Frederick with a sample of what you’ll experience. “A...
"It’s okay. We deserve it." I never hesitate to identify as a Bastard. More than once I’ve heard surprised reactions to the moniker. Should the term “Bastards” be changed? Isn’t it insensitive at best or inflammatory at worst? I would argue that not using “Task Force Bastard” is a disservice to the military, our soldiers, and our unit’s heritage, although I acknowledge that most don’t know the history behind the name. If they did I’m certain they’d use the term out of a sense of duty.
Travelling to my next destination, Jackson, Mississippi, I encountered a fierce thunderstorm. In 40 minutes, the outside temperature dropped 20 degrees F. Jackson had been the site of an engagement between Confederate forces under Joseph E. Johnston and Union forces under Ulysses Grant that preceded the latter’s siege of Vicksburg. I had hoped to find archives available in this state capitol, but I departed the city early because of problems with my room in an historic downtown hotel and after finding the hotel was located in an almost deserted part of the city. The next morning, intending to walk to the capitol building, I skirted two men fighting on the sidewalk, each threatening to kill the other. That was enough for me to return to the hotel, check out early and continue my travels elsewhere! I still hope to re-visit Jackson someday, as political changes there in recent years have brought to the mayor’s office a progressive group which is trying to redevelop this city.
MECHANICSBURG – Mechanicsburg acquired its first Civil War monument shortly after the war when Company B of the 32nd Regiment of the Ohio Volunteer Infantry donated the modest commemoration of their participation in the July 4, 1863 victory in Vicksburg. This monument still stands in front of the shelter house...
The morning frost had not yet melted off the headstones when a cannon’s blast shook St. Joseph’s Cemetery Saturday, kicking off the days’ events with a bang. A Civil War relics hunter, who goes by the name "JP" for security reasons, had traveled hundreds of miles from Frederick County, Md., to be in Keene, where he was joined by a crowd of about 50 people on this clear-sky morning.
The Civil War Round Table of the Mid-Ohio Valley will continue in-person events with its next regular meeting and education program at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at the First Congregational Church sanctuary, 318 Front St., Marietta. Steve Ball is a musician from Columbus who specializes in the music of the...
The Bradford County Library presents Derek Maxfield discussing his book, “Hellmira: The Union’s Most Infamous POW Camp of the Civil War,” at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, via Zoom. Long called by some the “Andersonville of the North,” the prisoner of war camp in Elmira, N.Y., is remembered as...
Tom Schleck will be discussing the service of Knute Nelson and Francis Warren, both serving as Minnesota state senators and veterans of the Civil War, apparently studies in contrasts. Folks are to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the media center in Southwest Middle School. A brief Q&A will follow immediately after his presentation, and then Tom will draw at least one name out of the hat for some lucky attendee(s?) to acquire a free book with Civil War themes. This even is open to the public and free.
Has the government’s get-your-shots-or-get-out mandate unified your office? Or polarized it like never before?. Are you or your coworkers arguing? Either face-to-face, or glaring Zoom-to-Zoom over the pros and cons of requiring people to get the series of jabs. Or else!. Interestingly, both the pro-shot and anti-vaxxers think the decision...
On the creepiest weekend on the calendar, tour this historic structure, exploring the building’s history as they walk through the darkened galleries and offices. Staff and volunteers will share stories of Civil War embalmers, the building’s most infamous tenants, and their first-hand accounts of paranormal activity that has given the building the reputation as being the most haunted building in Frederick. In addition to a trip through the museum galleries, the tour provides exclusive access to the third floor where numerous sightings have occurred.
PLATTSMOUTH – The cremated remains of Civil War Union Army Private Benton Kinkead were received with military honors Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth. The 1st Nebraska Volunteer Brass Band performed in period uniform and the Sons of the Union Army Veterans of the Civil War led the procession. Members of the Legion Riders and the Patriot Guard also participated.
PLATTSMOUTH – Hundreds came to witness history and to say “Welcome Home.”. For more than a century, the cremated remains of Civil War veteran Benton Kinkead, a Plattsmouth resident, laid unclaimed in a funeral home in Washington State. Last Saturday, he came home to his final resting place alongside his...
Comments / 0