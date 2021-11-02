Civil War Ball Saturday

When speaking of local history, one event mentioned 100% of the time is the Battle of Wyoming. While the battle was an important part of the American Revolution and made household names out of Butler, Denison, Swetland and others, there is another period of our history that deserves just as much attention and produced another set of household names. Names like Beaumont, Hoyt, Ricketts, Bowman and Dana are just a few you may be familiar with, and there is one you may not be familiar with — Crippen. These men made their mark almost 90 years after the Battle of Wyoming, in yet another conflict that produced just as much carnage — the Civil War. This area was a hotbed of political activity during this period. Many in the area were southern sympathizers, had dealings with southern businessmen, and were very anti-Lincoln, but even so, the area produced a number of infantry, cavalry and artillery regiments and parts of regiments based in other parts of the state. Some of the members of these regiments and what they did are listed here:

