WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A Mingo County man is in jail facing an array of charges after a high speed pursuit and a fight with officers on a stolen motorcycle. John Slone, 35, of Williamson was arrested Friday after the chase which began at the intersection of Route 65 and U.S. Route 119. Mingo County Deputies got involved when they received a request for backup from the Delbarton Police Department who were in pursuit of the motorcycle.

MINGO COUNTY, WV ・ 7 DAYS AGO