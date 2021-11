MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After giving the Vikings their first kickoff return touchdown since 2016, Kene Nwangwu has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. The rookie running back also converted a fake punt, another feat the team hadn’t achieved since 2016. Nwangwu took the opening kickoff of the second half 98 yards to give the Vikings a 24-10 lead over the Baltimore Ravens. His fake punt conversion came on the next Vikings’ drive, though the offense sputtered and ending up actually punting a few plays later. The Vikings lost the game 34-31 in overtime, dropping them to 3-5 on the...

