We are almost halfway done with the IncrEDIBLE Beef Recipe Contest and things are cooling down out there. That means things should be heating up in the kitchen. One of the best things to eat on a cool autumn day is a heaping bowl of chili. A good chili is not only warming but should be filling, as outlined in this great article here. My family has a chili recipe that has been passed down our family for a long time, and it's one of my absolute favorite dishes during the holiday season. If made correctly, one bowl is all I need to fill up and warm up. And you can make it just as easily.

MONTANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO