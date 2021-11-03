Adrian Peterson finds the perfect throwback fit in Tennessee

Jaguars’ DE Josh Allen is currently assessing his career ahead of his matchup with the Bills and QB Josh Allen. “I know we’re about to play against another freaking Josh [Allen]. Got a little beef with that but he’s been a helluva player,” Allen said, via Pro Football Focus. “You know, I definitely wanna be one of those guys that people talk about and people know about. I want to be respected by my peers. I know it’s not given. I know I have to work it and I’m gonna work my ass off just to be the best out there and get my name called as, ‘OK, this dude’s a top guy in the NFL that you need to keep an eye on.’ So, that’s one of my goals, earning the respect of my peers and go out there and have fun.”

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO