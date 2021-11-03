CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Adrian Peterson finds the perfect throwback fit in Tennessee

By Star Tribune
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalvin Johnson, the NFL's second overall draft pick in 2007, caught his last pass on Jan. 3, 2016, exited the league...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

In wake of Derrick Henry injury, Titans sign Adrian Peterson

Peterson will help fill in for Derrick Henry, who will miss anywhere between 6-to-10 weeks with a foot fracture. This marks the veteran’s first deal of 2021 and a huge opportunity for him to defy Father Time once again. While Peterson is years removed from his prime years as a top-tier rusher, he was still productive with 604 yards and seven rushing touchdowns for the Lions in 2020.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
hotnewhiphop.com

Titans Officially Sign Adrian Peterson To Active Roster

Following a season-threatening injury to star running back Derrick Henry, the Tennessee Titans have officially signed RB Adrian Peterson to their active roster today, per NFL reporter Mike Garafolo. Reporting that the move is permanent to the active roster specifically, Garafolo also tweeted that Peterson has, "impressed them that quickly that it's go time already."
NFL
Sporting News

Who is Derrick Henry's backup on the Titans depth chart? Get to know Tennessee's handcuff RBs, fantasy waiver wire pickups Jeremy McNichols, Adrian Peterson

It's been reported Derrick Henry suffered a serious foot injury in Week 8. After the initial shock and disappointment of the news wears off, fantasy football owners immediately start wondering who the Titans' backup is and how his fantasy outlook appears going forward. Henry's direct handcuff, Jeremy McNichols, has been productive in some spots this year, mostly through the air, but unless Tennessee trades for a veteran running back before the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline, McNichols will be a top Week 9 waiver pickup with plenty of fantasy potential. (Update: Tennessee signed Adrian Peterson on Monday afternoon.)
NFL
FanSided

Will Derrick Henry make history like Adrian Peterson this season?

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is having another great season that could result in him doing something Adrian Peterson did with the Minnesota Vikings in 2012. Last season, Tennesee Titans running back Derrick Henry finished with an impressive 2,027 yards on the ground. Henry became the eighth running back in NFL history to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a single season and he was the first to do it since Adrian Peterson in 2012 when he was a member of the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Peterson
NFL

Titans signing former All-Pro RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad

Adrian Peterson is back in the NFL. And for the first time in his historic career, he's playing in the AFC. The former All-Pro running back is signing to the Titans' practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Tennessee is in the market for RB help in the wake of Derrick Henry's foot injury. Rapoport added that the Titans plan to elevate Peterson to the active roster.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Adrian Peterson Has Entered the Chat

The Tennessee Titans survived a wild contest against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8, but it may have come at a hefty price. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the following on Monday:. And the Titans — a team with a rather talented depth chart — won’t roll over and die sans...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A new day: Looking back at Adrian Peterson's debuts with new teams

The Tennessee Titans got the worst news possible on Monday when it was discovered running back Derrick Henry could be done for the year with a foot injury. The Titans did what any team with a vacancy at feature back would do: sign Adrian Peterson. The 6-2 Titans signed the former NFL rushing champion to the practice squad as they negotiate their way through the uncertainty at running back.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Vikings#Afc
chatsports.com

Report: Titans expected to work out Adrian Peterson

Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Titans are expected to work out Adrian Peterson this week:. The #Titans are expected to work out veteran RB Adrian Peterson this week, sources say, in the wake of the Derrick Henry foot injury. Tennessee could replace the MVP candidate with one of the greatest running backs of all time.
NFL
Yardbarker

Adrian Peterson Looking For A Great Final Act

Perhaps the Tennessee Titans believe that only a legend can replace a fellow legend. Derrick Henry’s legend will be on the backseat for a while after potential season-ending foot surgery. It’s an unfortunate end to another MVP-caliber season for the reigning Offensive Player of the Year. He was on track...
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings Legend Adrian Peterson Gets Another Shot, Signs With the Titans

Adrian Peterson continues to defy the norms of the running back position. 14 years after he was drafted by the Vikings and embarked on a Hall of Fame career as one of the best running backs to ever play, the 36-year old Peterson is getting another opportunity with his sixth NFL team. In the wake of Derrick Henry's foot injury — which is expected to sideline the league's top RB for 6-10 weeks — the Tennessee Titans are signing Peterson. It's a practice squad deal for now, but he'll be added to the active roster and will presumably serve as the Titans' lead back on early downs.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
purplePTSD.com

Adrian Peterson Continues His Pursuit of NFL History

Adrian Peterson is once again chasing NFL history. Earlier this week, the unfortunate news emerged that Titans RB Derrick Henry would be need to miss a significant portion of the season (or perhaps all of it). Tennessee is therefore needing to adjust their offense to account for this loss. They’ll undoubtedly place more responsibility on Ryan Tannehill, Julio Jones, and A.J. Brown. Any other strategy would be foolhardy.
NFL
AllTitans

Brett Favre: Adrian Peterson 'A Great Addition' for Titans

No one can say that Brett Favre walked away from the NFL too soon. The Hall of Fame quarterback hung on for another three years following his final season with the Green Bay Packers and was 41 years old in his final campaign, 2010. That last season was also his second with the Minnesota Vikings, where he was teammates with Adrian Peterson.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Adrian Peterson

Jaguars’ DE Josh Allen is currently assessing his career ahead of his matchup with the Bills and QB Josh Allen. “I know we’re about to play against another freaking Josh [Allen]. Got a little beef with that but he’s been a helluva player,” Allen said, via Pro Football Focus. “You know, I definitely wanna be one of those guys that people talk about and people know about. I want to be respected by my peers. I know it’s not given. I know I have to work it and I’m gonna work my ass off just to be the best out there and get my name called as, ‘OK, this dude’s a top guy in the NFL that you need to keep an eye on.’ So, that’s one of my goals, earning the respect of my peers and go out there and have fun.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy